Karol Conká has van invaded by fan: ‘Disrespectful and clueless’ | celebrities

Karol Conká, 35, returned to the stage last weekend, performing at the Batekoo party, in Rio de Janeiro. After the show, the singer had to deal with an unexpected situation: a fan who broke into her van. The episode was exposed to the public by the admirer herself, who shared a video on her TikTok account.

In the scenes, despite being frightened by the unauthorized presence of the fan, Karol was quite calm. She talked to the girl, who identified herself as Joana, and even took her from Flamengo, a neighborhood in the South Zone, to Madureira, where the show had taken place. It didn’t take long and Joana began to receive criticism from the rapper’s followers for having invaded her privacy. Watch the invasion video:

In response to the repercussions, the fan decided to position herself in her social networks. “Karol was happy to c* with the show and was thrilled, wanting to be on the street celebrating. We laughed and chatted a lot. Could it have been her wanting to ‘get along well’ with the fans? Yes, but I honestly don’t care. I’m fully aware of it. that I was disrespectful and clueless and already apologized,” she began, in a post on Twitter.

“Karol was sweet, she even told me not to call her producer [que estava p*]. He said that this happens very often,” added Joana, who also pointed out that a security guard for the singer was alerted that someone had entered the van, but he would not have been able to find her. On social networks, fans of Karol Conká disapprove of the attitude by Joana Check reactions collected on the platform.

I denounced and had them arrested. Who fucking clueless — Math de Araujo (@dearaujo_math) December 19, 2021

total police case, 190, shouldn’t even be posting this kind of stuff full of pride ’cause it encourages other toxic fans — Dr. Oh Ji-wang Dasmary & Romanty (@pussy_) December 20, 2021

If it was a black kid over there I doubt I wouldn’t have been scared off by the security guard. — Leandro Conceição (@leandroconsi) December 20, 2021

Mocha is not “collective hate”. It’s a sense of justice. What you did is not “daring”. IT’S A CRIME. You should be stuck. If one day you enter your house and there is a stranger hiding in your living room, let’s see if you will find it funny. — Mr. Gama (@raphael_gama) December 20, 2021

So far, Karol Conká has not commented on the matter. On her Twitter profile, the singer just thanked the fans for her affection during her performance. “Guys, I’m thrilled with you here at the @batekoo concert. You screamed so much when I got on stage that my will was the same. How beautiful to live this moment. I could feel the affection of everyone present there. Thank you so much for be there and stand with me,” she wrote, who also used crying, heart, and prayer emojis. Wanted by the report of iG Portal

, the rapper’s press office did not take a stand on the matter.