Killed in a typhoon in the Philippines exceed 375

The death toll in the Philippines after the passage of typhoon Rai, the strongest to hit the nation this year, rose to more than 370, according to data released on Monday (20) by local police.







A Surigao resident amidst the rubble Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

In total, 375 people died as a result of the “super typhoon” that hit the southern and central regions of the Philippine territory.

Called “Rai”, the phenomenon was the 15th recorded typhoon in the Philippines in 2021 and caused winds of nearly 200 kilometers per hour. He caused a lot of destruction on the islands of Siargao, Dinagat and Mindanao.

Several residents of the areas most affected by the typhoon were caught in the mud trying to rescue some belongings from their damaged homes. Authorities said at least 239 people were injured.

The state news agency “PNA” estimated the damage caused by the typhoon to be around US$4.2 million. He even forced more than 300,000 citizens to flee their homes and resorts by the sea, without forgetting that he interrupted communications and electricity in several areas.

At the moment, the Rai has lost intensity and has winds of up to 165 kilometers per hour. The storm heads to the coast of Vietnam and is expected to weaken further as it progresses towards Henan, China. .