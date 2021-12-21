know the stage of each negotiation in São Paulo for reinforcements for 2022

Tricolor announced the lateral Rafinha as 1st reinforcement for 2022 this Monday (20) and continues to look for more signings for the next season

This past Monday (20th), São Paulo officially announced the hiring of right-back Rafinha, ex-Guild, Flamengo and Bayern Munchen and confirmed his first reinforcement to 2022. And behind the scenes of Tricolor, the current board works alongside the technician Rogerio Ceni so that more reinforcements can be announced. Negotiations are at different stages.

Even with little financial strength to invest, the São Paulo bet on creativity to reinforce itself. In recent days, the ESPN ascertained the status of these negotiations. Some deals are already on the verge of being completed. See which stage each of them is at:

Jandrei, goalkeeper

currently on rival saints, with whom he will terminate the contract, the 28-year-old archer has everything settled with São Paulo. The agreement with the Tricolor, valid for two years, was confirmed by the player’s manager, Carlos Escurdo. Now, only the official announcement of the hiring remains.

the contract of Jandrei with Santos it was valid until May 31, at the end of the Paulista championship. The goalkeeper will leave the Fish having played only one game, in the brazilian.

Alisson, sock

The 28-year-old player is one of the over 30 names discussed between the board and coach Rogério Ceni. As confirmed by the report of the ESPN, the club has even sought out Grêmio and its representatives. The player is an indication of Ceni and Muricy Ramalho.

your contract with the Tricolor Gaucho is valid until 2023, but he will not remain, as informed by an official in recent interviews. Other clubs in Brazil, such as Santos, America-MG and Fluminense have also been speculated as possible destinations for the player.

wesley, striker

According to the ESPN, There is already an agreement between São Paulo and Aston Villa for the loan of the athlete for a season, up until December 2022. Now, what is needed for the deal to materialize is an agreement between the São Paulo club and the 25-year-old striker’s manager.

the rival palm trees also showed interest in wesley, but there is optimism on the part of São Paulo that the striker will play for the club from January. The name was approved by Rogério Ceni, who sees him capable of acting as shirt 9, in the role of Jonathan Calleri, or even on the side of the field.

Douglas Costa, striker

In litigation with Grêmio, for issues on and off the field in the campaign that culminated in the relegation in the Brazilian Championship, the forward negotiates with the Morumbi club and can be a reinforcement for the next season.

According to the ESPN, the agreement between the parties, however, depends on two main factors. The first, fundamental, is the financial arrangement. Douglas Costa has salaries around BRL 1.5 million per month, similar to what Daniel Alves had in São Paulo itself.

In order not to repeat the problem with Dani Alves, the Tricolor would count on a investor, undisclosed, to pay 100% of Douglas Costa’s wages.

Douglas Costa, still a Grêmio player, is one of São Paulo’s targets for the 2022 season Silvio Avila/Getty Images

Patrick, steering wheel

Highlight with the shirt of International in recent seasons, the 29-year-old midfielder is another name in São Paulo’s sights for 2022. According to a survey by ESPN, the boards of the two clubs are currently talking to make an agreement viable, which has a good chance of happening, and could involve switching players.

Patrick’s contract with Colorado is valid until December 2024. Abel Braga, who worked with the athlete at the club and is now at Fluminense, admitted to having suggested his hiring to the president of Tricolor, Mário Bittencourt, in an interview with “Rádio Grenal “.