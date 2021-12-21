Larissa Manoela enjoys swimming in a tiny bikini: “Hot Musa”

The actress Larissa Manoela published another series of eye-catching photos on their social networks. She updated her official Instagram account feed with clicks as it pops up with a tiny bikini. At the pool, the beauty revealed that she was enjoying the day, but working at the same time.

“A little work, a little leisure. Decorating text has never been so enjoyable! Sunny Saturday in Rio! My favorite mood”, wrote the muse, who received more than 860 thousand likes in a short period of time. In the comments, several famous friends reacted to the post, as was the case with Maisa. “Hot muse!”, fired the former SBT presenter.

See Larissa Manoela’s post on social media:

first hot scene

Currently at the age of 20, Larissa Manoela has just starred in her first “hottest” scene. She was recorded for the movie Lulli, which will debut in Netflix later this month. She filmed with the actor Vinicius Redd, who is 10 years older than the muse. In an interview with Quem magazine, Larissa talked about it.

“I felt really safe doing the scene. I had already worked with the team. He was affectionate and careful to deal with the scene – I would say that it is not sexual but, yes, sensual. It was my first time on set and I had a really nice partner. It’s important for us to talk about this. After all, I’m also growing. For me, it was never a taboo, but for a good part of society it still is”, commented the artist.

She reveals that she was happy with the result of the recordings. “At no time I felt invaded. It was a pleasure to have noticed this care and, later, to have seen the result. It’s a beautiful, love scene. It is clearly clear what happened. In my other works, no matter how much I talked about it, there wasn’t the most intimate scene like this time”, he concluded.

beyond the illusion

Larissa Manoela, by the way, will star in the soap opera beyond the illusion, gives Globe, coming soon. In an interview also to Quem magazine, she was anxious for the work’s debut, which arrives on the schedule at the beginning of 2022.

“I waited a lot for this moment to start working on the novel. I was in huge expectation. Rafa [Vitti] he is a very partner actor who takes his profession seriously and with respect. So we identify with that. But it would be unfair to talk only about him. I am very happy with this preparatory phase, in meeting, learning and exchanging with actors I admire. The weather is wonderful. And that makes all the difference when it comes to telling our story”, he said.

