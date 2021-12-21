Lary Bottino revolts with ‘betrayal’ by Bil Araújo and Marina Ferrari | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction/Instagram Lary Bottino deleted Arcrebiano de Araújo from Instagram because he felt betrayed

Lary Bottino is a wild beast and was revolted to learn that he was “betrayed” by Arcrebiano de Araújo at Natal da Vila, by Carlinhos Maia, this weekend. The runner-up of A Fazenda 13 was caught kissing Marina Ferrari, and Fernanda Medrado’s replacement in the reality series on Record decided to eliminate the boy from his life.

Do you know what she did to show all her anger? Deleted Bil from Instagram. Yes it’s serious. It makes you want to laugh, but poor Lary was so deluded by the possibility of taking the handsome one out of reality that she just doesn’t want to see his face in her timeline anymore.

And she also took the opportunity to delete Marina from Instagram. The two became close within the confinement, and Anitta’s enemy also interpreted the act of the finalist in A Fazenda 13 as a betrayal as well.

Remember that at the last party held in the confinement, when all the eliminated entered to fraternize with the finalists, Lary and Bil talked about the possibility of staying together after the end of the reality. He even said that he preferred her over Erika Schneider.

Lary’s illusion of the relationship was so great that she swore she would join Power Couple Brasil together with Bil next year. Poor thing…