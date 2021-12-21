Leak shows performance of GeForce RTX 2050 and MX550 GPUs

Input models will support ray tracing and DLSS

THE NVIDIA introduced three new entry-level GPUs for notebooks last week, the GeForce MX570, GeForce MX550 and the unexpected RTX 2050. Shortly after the official announcement of the company’s new video cards were leaked by performing the TimeSpy benchmark test of 3DMark, showing an expected result for cheaper GPUs.

Who presented the data of the new GeForce GPUs was a user of the Chinese site Zhuhu, which showed a test performed by the models 2050 and 550. However, as pointed out by VideoCardZ, the result of the 2050 should be the same as the MX570, because the models have a very similar construction that should have the same performance in the 3DMark test.

In the TimeSpy benchmark the boards RTX 2050 and MX550 got one respective performance of 3,369 and 2,410 points on the graphic test. The performance presented by both cards was considerably lower than the RTX 3050 for notebooks (which reached 4800 points), suggesting that both models could be equipped on entry-level notebooks.



Credits: Reproduction / Zhuhu

But as pointed out by the VideoCardZ, the test was performed by a pre-production sample of the model MX550, pointing out that the performance of the models can still increase, especially when the graphics cards are paired with new generation CPUs.



It is possible to consider that the performance of the RTX 2050 will be almost the same as the MX570, this is because both cards will have several equal specifications, with the main difference being the amount of memory, with the model RTX with 4GB and MX with 2GB. What stands out on the three plates is that all must have cores for ray tracing processing and DLSS support.



Credits: Playback / VideoCardZ

Although they have already been announced by NVIDIA, at GeForce RTX 2050 GPUs, MX570 and GeForce MX550 will arrive in notebooks only in the second quarter of 2022.

Source: VideoCardZ, Zhuhu