Learn how to go offline on WhatsApp and have more privacy

We can certainly say that technology brings us many benefits and possibilities to connect with several people around the world simultaneously.

But, it turns out that this same technology that today facilitates our communication with the world, also took away a lot of our freedom and privacy. THE Whatsapp today it is one of the most used messaging apps for sending messages around the world.

And what most users have been complaining about in recent months is the lack of privacy when using the app. They ask, among other changes, that the messenger allows users to use the “invisible mode” and offline in the app, in order to further ensure their privacy.

Even without this function, it is possible that the user using some tricks remains invisible in WhatsApp. Check out some tips that can ensure greater privacy when using the messenger.

1 – Notification Bar

Did you know that through the mobile notification bar you can read messages and reply without entering the app? However, this option can only be used preferably with short messages, which give the possibility to read the entire text.

2 – Airplane mode

When airplane mode is activated, you can access the app and reply only to the messages you want.

3 – Disable mobile data

Another option very similar to the previous one is to disable the mobile phone data, so the user will be able to respond in the same way only to the messages he chooses.

You can also use other apps so that you are not seen online.

4 – Flychat and Unseen application

They are different applications, but both have the same function, giving the user the possibility to access the messenger at any time, being able to answer contacts with peace of mind without going online.