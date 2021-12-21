Leifert reveals real reason Boninho invites famous people to BBB

Outside Globo, Tiago Leifert revealed about the formation of the cast of Big Brother Brasil, which, from 2020 onwards, began to place celebrities in the famous Camarote. According to the former presenter, the idea arose after Boninho’s discontent with BBB19, an edition “full of plants” and which had Paula Von Sperling, a participant accused of racism, as the winner.
“We wanted a way to keep the game alive, with competitive people”, he justified. He also reminded participants that he considered good players in the other four editions he presented. “The Ilmar [Mamão] at 17 it was really cool. At 18, I think I have a huge affection for the entire cast”, said Tiago in an interview with GQ.
“I’m sorry about the 19, because the big players left too soon. At 20, the [Felipe] Prior was very important, as was Babu [Santana], but the 20 was the women’s program. No. 21, the Gil [do Vigor] it was very good”, said he, who also assumed giving tips to the eliminated before the meeting with Ana Clara.
BBB22 debuts on January 15th, now under the command of Tadeu Schmidt. columnist of metropolises, Leo Dias discovered some names of already confirmed influencers: see here.
