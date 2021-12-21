Leifert reveals real reason Boninho invites famous people to BBB

Outside Globo, Tiago Leifert revealed about the formation of the cast of Big Brother Brasil, which, from 2020 onwards, began to place celebrities in the famous Camarote. According to the former presenter, the idea arose after Boninho’s discontent with BBB19, an edition “full of plants” and which had Paula Von Sperling, a participant accused of racism, as the winner.

“We wanted a way to keep the game alive, with competitive people”, he justified. He also reminded participants that he considered good players in the other four editions he presented. “The Ilmar [Mamão] at 17 it was really cool. At 18, I think I have a huge affection for the entire cast”, said Tiago in an interview with GQ.

Paula von Sperling Winner accused of racism: while at Big Brother Brasil 19, sister Paula von Sperling was accused of racism by the public on several occasions. At the time of the reality show, the police even got in touch with Globo to investigate the statements of Paula, who, after winning the competition, had to testify at a police station.Divulgation/TV Globo BBB19 At BBB19, the Villa Mix group came together to match votes, but was eliminated by the publicTV Globo/Reproduction Hana BBB19 At the beginning of the game Diego became obsessed with the vegan Hana, spending the day watching and criticizing the participant. The teasing caused the player to release some sexist statements, which also got really bad outside of reality.Globe/Reproduction gabriela and rodrigo bbb19 Gabi and Rodrigo maintained a good relationship in the confinement and were considered plantsPlayback/TV Globo 0

“I’m sorry about the 19, because the big players left too soon. At 20, the [Felipe] Prior was very important, as was Babu [Santana], but the 20 was the women’s program. No. 21, the Gil [do Vigor] it was very good”, said he, who also assumed giving tips to the eliminated before the meeting with Ana Clara.

BBB22 debuts on January 15th, now under the command of Tadeu Schmidt. columnist of metropolises, Leo Dias discovered some names of already confirmed influencers: see here.

