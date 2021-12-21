Lewandowski extends deadline for government to present plan on childhood vaccination

the minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), responded this Monday (20) to a request from the Attorney General of the Union (AGU) and extended the deadline for the federal government to provide a plan for the immunization of children between 5 and 11 years old until January 5th .

On Sunday (19), the AGU requested an extension of the deadline for providing information, citing the schedule established by the Ministry of Health. It includes the holding of a public hearing on the topic, which will take place on the 4th, with a result on the 5th.

The agency claims that the federal government has adopted the “appropriate measures” in relation to the decision on the immunization of children between 5 and 11 years old.

On Friday (17), the minister set a deadline of 48 hours for the federal government to comment on the vaccination against the Covid-19 of children between 5 and 11 years old. THE National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized the use of the immunizing agent from to do to vaccinate this audience.

According to the AGU, the evaluation process on the subject involves the submission to a public consultation on the position of the Extraordinary Secretariat for Confronting Covid-19 (Secovid) of the Ministry of Health, the holding of the consultation, a public hearing scheduled for January 4th and the presentation of a work plan by Secovid on January 5th.