Lightelligence’s optical processor surpasses the RTX 3080 by up to 100 times

Model is developed for solving advanced mathematical problems.

Our home computers can be quite powerful for everyday tasks and heavy games, but when it comes to solving rather complicated math tasks, these hardware ends up not having enough power. Because of this, several companies have been studying new solutions for these jobs and one of them is the startup Lightelligence, which presented its optical processor solution, which promises to be up to 100 times faster than home video cards to solve some math problems.

The startup’s solution is its new processor Photonic Arithmetic Computing Engine (PACE), which brings several innovative solutions to do heavy work thanks to its ideal combination of optical and electronic elements. The work performed by the PACE focuses on your photonic integrated circuit (pic), which is able to perform processing-intensive matrix multiplications quite quickly and efficiently.

Thanks to this circuit, the PACE is able to outperform home video cards like the GeForce RTX 3080, up to 100 times in the NP-complete problem class.



In declarations to the portal Optics & Photonics News, a Lightelligence believes that this superior result of your processor in dealing with the Ising model shows the “advantages of optical computing over traditional paradigms” to solve some problems, mainly those related to artificial intelligence.



the processor PACE count with 12,000 optical devices integrated in a circuit capable of operating with a frequency that can reach up to 1GHz. As pointed out by the portal TechPowerUp, the startup’s solution proved to be 25 times more efficient than the simulated bifurcation machine from Toshiba, which serves the same purpose.

Now the Lightelligence is preparing to develop and build on the platform PACE an AI accelerator pilot product with a number of partner companies in the finance and cloud computing arena.

