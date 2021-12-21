Like Bolsonaro and Tarcísio Freitas, Doria believed in the Itapemirim Group

President Bolsonaro and Tarcísio de Freitas, Minister of Infrastructure, have been criticized for celebrating the birth of the airline Itapemirim, which has left passengers adrift since last weekend.

But, in addition to them, another politician also embarked on businessman Sidnei Piva’s dream of entering the aviation market.

In one of Governor João Doria’s delegations to the United Arab Emirates, in March 2020, Sidnei Piva, president of the Itapemirim Group, announced a pledge of more than R$ 2 billion from one of the local sovereign funds to create his airline.

Read more:

1- Lula is the best president in history for most evangelicals, says Datafolha

2- Freixo in a meeting with Lula: “It’s not just about overcoming pocketbookism, but overcoming the crisis”

3- Daughter of Roberto Jefferson announces PTB disaffiliation

Doria and the businessman Sidnei Piva

On his trips abroad, the governor usually celebrates large numbers of investments promised by foreigners. On that specific trip, the governor announced that seven other companies present in the delegation closed deals capable of generating more than US$ 3 billion for São Paulo companies in 12 months.

At the time, the company from Sidnei Piva was already under judicial reorganization and had already tried to buy Passaredo, in 2017, to fly regional routes in the low-cost mode.

Sidnei Piva, whose projects received skeptical looks from the market, also said that he would participate in all airport concessions in the country. However, the billion dollar investment he boasted did not arrive.

Join our WhatsApp group by clicking this link

Join our channel on Telegram, click on this link