Livinho pronounces on busted with MC Mirella in motel | celebrities

MC Livinho, 27 years old, spoke about the bust he starred in leaving a motel with MC Mirella, 23 years old. Through posts on Instagram, the singer revealed that he was there to record a video clip. He even showed regret for having used the moment of divorce with Dynho Alves to generate controversy.

“This information that came out claiming it was me and Mirella [no motel]… it was us yes, right? It was me and Mirella, just so you guys understand. But we were arriving to record a video clip. I was coming to work, do you understand?”, said Livinho, who regretted the leak of information. “And [essa pessoa] Did you find the right to pick up your cell phone and record? There were already some people who didn’t appear in the footage there and it was weird, got it? I didn’t understand what the intention of this girl who recorded it was, right? What did she want with this? No, I could already understand what she wanted because she got it,” he continued.

The funkeiro took advantage of the statement to warn his fans that the music video – featuring MC Mirella – will be released next week. The project marks the artist’s return to his musical career, he spent part of the year working as a football player for São Caetano (SP). “So, family, just so you guys understand. It’s a video that I’m going to release next week, understand? I was working and she was working. It’s respect above all things,” concluded Livinho.