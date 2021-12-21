Livinho says that ‘caught’ at a motel with Mirella was a video recording

The mystery about Livinho and Mirella being caught in a motel has come to an end. The singer released a video in which the funkeiro explains that he was with her at the location to record a video clip. He even regretted having used the moment of separation between the artist and dancer Dynho Alves to cause controversy.

Through stories, on Instagram, Mirella opened the Q&A box to talk to fans and received the following question: “About Livinho? Is it a fact or a myth?”. The funkeira posted a video of the singer stating that he invited her to record a video with him at the motel.

“That video that came out claiming it was me and Mirella was ‘nois’ yes, right? It was me and Mirella, just so you guys understand. But we were coming to shoot a video. We were coming to work, got it?” , said Livinho, and lamented that the person responsible for leaking the story on social networks tried to harm them without knowing what they were going to do at the motel.

[Essa pessoa] Did you find the right to pick up your cell phone and record? There were already some people who didn’t appear in the footage there and it was weird, got it? I didn’t understand what the intention of this girl who recorded it was, right? What did she want with this? No, I could already understand what she wanted because she got it.

The funkeiro took the opportunity to announce to his fans that he will release a music video next week with the participation of MC Mirella as part of his resumption of his musical career – he spent part of the year acting as a football player for São Caetano (SP).

So, family, just for you to understand. It’s a music video that I’m going to release next week, got it? I was working and she was working. It is respect above all things.

Mirella’s separation

In early November, MC Mirella became uncomfortable with the ‘brothers’ relationship with Dynho Alves exchanging caresses with Sthefane Matos, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). and opted for separation from the dancer even before he could leave confinement.

After carefully analyzing the repeated disrespectful behavior, through a totally reprehensible attitude, I reach the conclusion that the divorce decision, already in progress, is the right one at the moment and irreversible.

In participation in “Hora do Faro”, Dynho Alves confirmed that there was an ‘excess of affection’ in the friendship relationship with the digital influencer in confinement, but he opined that the funkeira ended up rushing with the divorce due to public pressure.

I think it would hurt me deep down, deep down, but first, I was going to wait for the person to leave and have a face-to-face conversation with them and resolve marriage, divorce. Don’t be rash and do something first. I know that when you see everything and with people talking here, you get sad, nervous and hurt and you end up taking hasty attitudes. The same may be that we have had attitudes precipitated by the excess of affection between us.