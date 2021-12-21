Low adherence to vaccination is responsible for the current flu outbreak – 12/20/2021

The influenza virus is already circulating in São Paulo, causing an increase in emergency room visits and hospitalizations. Just to give you an idea, during the peak of the flu last year, 12 cases of hospitalizations were registered in four months. This year, there are already 19 hospitalizations in one week.

Sanitary physician Gonzalo Vecina Neto, from the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Faculty of Public Health at the University of São Paulo, believes that this increase should occur in several cities and capitals in the country.

One of the reasons was the low adherence to immunization available to the elderly, pregnant women, children and health professionals. “Of the 80 million doses, only 40 million were applied. In addition, there was a lack of public summons. In São Paulo, an aggravating factor was that the flu vaccination took place in a different place from the vaccination against covid-19, precisely to avoid the agglomerations, but it made it difficult to move between the posts”, says Vecina.

The specialist at the University of São Paulo says that going back to school made the children circulate the virus, taking them indoors. In addition, it is important to emphasize that the influenza vaccine does not protect 100%, so many people who received the vaccine may have contracted this flu.

Gonzalo Vecina says that a booster for the vaccine is not necessary, its validity is one year and must be carried out in the winter period, just when the flu is at its height of transmission. It is worth remembering that the vaccine has been applied for more than six months, so the same guideline recommended against covid-19 is: use of masks and avoid crowding in public places.

Called darwin, precisely because it was identified in Australia for the first time, this strain is not covered by the current vaccine. For 2022, the World Health Organization has already changed. It will be the influenza A H3N2 darwin, precisely the strain that Fiocruz identified in the outbreak in Rio de Janeiro.

The guidance that remains for the next year is: “Take the flu vaccine and protect yourself for the next cycle of the disease”, says the sanitarist doctor. Until then, it is recommended to maintain the same precautions as for the prevention of covid-19.