Lucky from Brasília hits the corner and earns a R$ 40,000 prize at the Mega-Sena

posted on 12/20/2021 3:48 PM / updated on 12/20/2021 8:36 PM



(credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

A simple bet by a gambler or gambler from Brasília earned R$ 40 thousand on the Mega-Sena. In addition to the lucky resident of the federal capital, another 45 tickets also hit the corner.

Contest 2439, held last Saturday (12/18), at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo, raffled the numbers 02 – 08 – 34 – 38 – 47 – 51. The winning ticket from the resident of Distrito Federal was made through the internet, and the maximum prize was around R$ 3 million.

Now, brasilienses can already schedule the next contest on the calendar: December 31st. Mega da Virada will give away R$350 million, and the prize does not accumulate.

How to play

Altogether, there are more than 12 thousand lottery outlets in Brazil, spread across the 26 states plus the Federal District, with bets valid until 19:00 (GMT). A simple one costs R$4.50 and during 2021, Brasilienses walked on a hot foot: there were three winning bets, the last one in early October, with the lucky one earning R$35.7 million, alone. To be able to place your bet online, you must register, be of legal age and fill in your credit card number.

Probability

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the probability of winning the long-awaited prize is not the most pleasant part of the game, but it is not impossible either. According to the bank, with a single bet of six tens, the chance of winning the prize is 1 in 50,063,860.