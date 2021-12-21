Lula and Alckmin’s dinner brings together names from nine parties; center says ‘broad front’ is premature – Politics

BRASILIA – The dinner that marked the approximation between the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and the former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin (ex-PSDB), on Sunday night, 19, brought together members of at least nine parties, including presidents of center acronyms, such as MDB, PSD and even the former mayor of Manaus Arthur Virgil, ally of João Doria in the PSDB. The meeting was the PT’s signal of its intention to form an alliance that goes beyond the left to defeat the president Jair Bolsonaro in 2022, but party leaders said it was still premature to talk about a “broad front”, as the PT members want. Also at the event were names from the PSB, PV, PCdoB, Rede, Solidariedade, in addition to the PT itself.

The approximation between Lula and Alckmin, who were political opponents for more than 30 years and dueled in the 2006 presidential dispute, aims to make the former São Paulo governor the vice president on the PT ticket, in an articulation that also involves the PSB, which is likely fate of the now ex-toucan. Other parties are also considered to receive the new PT ally, such as PSD or Solidarity.

Present at the dinner, the president of the PSD, Gilberto Kassab, stated that Lula “will need skills” to negotiate the support of acronyms of the center. “You have to walk to the center. Find someone with that same profile (of Alckmin). It will need people with that profile”, said he, who spent a short time at the dinner and avoided appearing in the photo in which Lula posed alongside other party leaders. The former minister of the governments of Dilma Rousseff and Michel Temer launched the name of the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), to the Palácio do Planalto.

For Kassab, even after Bolsonaro joined PL, which stands for Centrão, the chance of the current president attracting the center’s subtitles in an alliance for 2022 is nil. “Bolsonaro doesn’t have a chance, it’s already gone to the limit with Centrão,” he said. In addition to the PL, the Progressives, Republicans, PTB and PSC are part of the allied base in Congress.

This Sunday’s dinner was organized by prerogatives, a group of “anti-lavajatistas” lawyers, and baptized as “Dinner for Democracy”. The event brought together in São Paulo around 500 guests, including governors and other politicians, such as senators Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) and the former president of the Chamber Rodrigo Maia (without party-RJ).

After the meeting, Renan highlighted the range of parties that attended the dinner. “A huge representation from all over the country, with different parties. climate that things (alliances) they are going very well”, said the senator, who was president of the Senate during the PT governments. Although he is close to Lula, he avoids saying whether there will be a formal alliance with the PT in 2022. “It is not yet defined, this is yet to begin. For now, the MDB still has a pre-candidate (Senator Simone Tebet). In the Northeast, we are still very close to Lula, but nothing has yet been defined”, said the chief of Emdebista.

Present at the dinner, the president of the MDB, deputy Baleia Rossi (SP), said that he did not talk to Lula about alliances during the meeting. “I went because I have a good relationship with the people at Prerogatives. (The event was) non-partisan and non-electoral. We are in Simone’s campaign”.

The president of Solidarity, Deputy Paulinho da Força (SP), told the state that the atmosphere at the dinner was “a lot of excitement”. “I have been joking that my thing is to take Lula to the right, so that I can win in the 1st round”, said the congressman.

In addition to Lula, other pre-candidates for the Planalto were invited to dinner yesterday, but did not participate. They are the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) and former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT).

Toucan. An opponent of the PT during the Lula government, Arthur Virgílio also said that he participated in the meeting because of the good relationship he maintains with lawyers from the Prerogatives group. After running in the caucuses that defined Doria as the PSDB’s candidate for Planalto, the former mayor said that his presence does not symbolize any support for the PT. “For my part, it has nothing to do with my vote, with what I’m going to do (in the elections). I’m with Doria in any circumstance, which doesn’t preclude reasonable relationships with possible people,” he said, who stated that he only greeted Lula at the dinner. “He is a person who treats me without any grudge, I have no grudge against him,” he said.

President of Parliamentary Inquiry Committee (CPI) of Covid and senator for the PSD of Amazonas, Omar Aziz he was also at the dinner and declared that the time is now to leave old differences behind. “President Lula made a speech to the nation and Brazil. I think it’s a moment of union, forgetting disagreements, forgetting nudges that one may have given to anyone else and unify the country. It’s time,” he said while defending the union between the PT and the former toucan.

Aziz arrived at dinner with Kassab. The congressman had already been with Lula on Friday, 17, at PT headquarters, in São Paulo, where they spoke for over an hour. The senator told Estadão that Lula praised the work done at the CPI and stated that the senators showed the country that the conduct of the pandemic was wrong. According to the congressman, the former president said that despite the moment being favorable to his re-election, it is necessary “to have feet on the ground”.

The PSD politician also told the state not having seen “revanchism” or hate speech from the former president. “(Second Lula) is not an election to put the party in power, but for us to join forces, to rebuild the country, to bring hope to the people. And, above all, I think in a way, Aziz, at least every Brazilian has to have three meals a day. It can’t be the way it is,” he said.