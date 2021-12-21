Magalu’s shares fell because of Luiza Trajano’s political vision? – 12/21/2021

Amidst the fall of around 75% in Magazine Luiza’s share value this year, several comments on social networks tried to link the poor performance to affirmative campaigns that the company carries out, such as the trainee program for blacks only. With the motto “who seals does not profit”, these profiles attribute the fall in shares to these initiatives.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) even quoted in a speech that a “socialist businesswoman” had lost “R$ 30 billion now, when she announced love for the nine fingers”, referring to Luiza Helena Trajano, shareholder of Magalu and that, according to the president, he could support the candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

See what the experts say below.

Other economic factors are the cause.

For financial market specialists heard by UOL, however, the devaluation of Magazine Luiza’s shares is not linked to any affirmative action. According to them, the drop is linked to macroeconomic factors, such as the rise in interest rates and the slowdown in consumption, in addition to increased competition in the retail sector in Brazil.

According to Virginia Prestes, equity strategist at The Hill Capital and professor of finance at Faap, financial market agents do not buy or sell a share of any company based only on the company’s possible ideological preferences.

“The capital market does not have a political-ideological issue. The shares of a particular company will not fall or rise because of these issues. What the market observes are financial factors,” said Prestes.

“Obviously, if you have a government that is more pro-market, reducing interest rates, promoting sectors, it’s good for companies. But, in the case of Magazine Luiza, that’s not what made the company fall. It was a change. of the scenario.”

Higher interest rates and lower consumption

According to specialists, the retail sector relies heavily on GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth to increase sales. As a result, with the reduction in expectations of Brazilian GDP growth for this year and the next, the retailers listed on the Stock Exchange began to suffer from the cut in expectations.

In addition, inflation around 10% this year made the Central Bank (BC) increase the basic interest rate (Selic), which rose from 2% per year to the current 9.25%. With higher interest rates, any product financed becomes more expensive, reducing sales in the trade.

“The reason for the drop is much more because of the macroeconomic scenario, which has deteriorated very quickly. The market expects this movement to continue. If we compare with 2020, when we had a basic interest rate of 2% per year, now we have high interest rates and high inflation. Thus, we see a loss of consumer purchasing power,” said Rodrigo Crespi, an analyst at Guide Investimentos.

This phenomenon, therefore, affects the entire sector, not just Magazine Luiza. No wonder the shares of Via (-70%) and Lojas Americanas (-77%) also fell in the year.

More competition and less shopping

Other factors pointed to the fall in shares are the changes in the form of consumption and also the increase in competition in the sector here in the country.

For Rodrigo Glatt, a partner at the GTI manager, the relaxation of measures to contain the advance of the coronavirus (covid-19) in Brazil also brought about a change in the items purchased.

Furthermore, as higher-value items such as refrigerators and televisions are not purchased every year, 2020 has already anticipated the 2021 consumption trend.

“Preferences in commerce have changed a little. People bought a lot of electronics because they stayed at home in the heyday of covid-19, and today they prefer to buy clothing or other retail items than these. We had companies with a lot of stock of these products, making some kind of liquidation and cutting prices, reducing margins in the coming quarters,” he said.

According to Crespi, from Guide Investimentos, the growing presence of foreign companies, such as Amazon, Mercado Livre and Shopee, also scares market agents.

“There is more intense and aggressive competition with important players abroad, which should put pressure on the margins of Brazilian stores and, not by chance, we saw a high cash burn of Magalu with promotions to try to get rid of the inventory, which is high. Inventory turnover, which used to be around 70 days, rose to over 100 days. So, there was a mismatch between sales,” he said.