Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) shares turned to dust? Analyst sees a rise of up to 200% in the next 2 years and explains how to protect yourself from the fall

“The actions of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) are not even used as toilet paper. They turned to dust”. That was the message I got from a reader who was irritated with the 75% fall in the share in 2021. After all, expectations were high with the retailer’s shares at the beginning of the year, with the thesis of economic reopening in the 2nd half of the year as a of the engines for the actions to engage.

It turns out, however, that this thesis has failed – at least for now. Inflation, Brazilians’ loss of income, devaluation of the real and competition from international retailers pressured MGLU3 and its peers down. After all, this combo made Magalu find it difficult to pass on the costs of its products to the final consumer, hurting its margins.

To give you an idea, the adjusted net income reported in the balance sheet for the 3rd quarter of this year was R$ 22.6 million, a decrease of 89.5% compared to the same period in 2020. Via, in turn, had a net loss of R$ 648 million on the same base date.

As if that wasn’t enough, the PEC dos Precatório and the high inflation hit the stock market in full, affecting the stocks: from its historical maximum of 130 thousand points, in June, the Ibovespa melted by 11%.

Another factor that can explain the fall is the analysis of tops and bottoms, from Dow Theory. You can check it out in the video below, in which you will also understand the prospect of high stocks in the medium to long term.

But if you prefer, you can also follow me below to understand how this theory affects actions and what to expect from MGLU3 going forward.

There is light at the end of the tunnel for MGLU3 when we talk about medium and long term…

Before you understand the fundamentals that can save Magalu’s actions, remember: do not be greedy. In times of high or low, it is important to diversify your portfolio. Leaving 10% of your equity in a single stock or in a single sector, for example, can be crazy depending on your risk tolerance. The same goes for cryptocurrencies, real estate funds and the like.

That said, Rogério Araújo – head of education at Vitreo and responsible for a portfolio of shares that has accumulated an increase of 125% in the year – assesses that MGLU3 could rise 200% in the next 2 years (medium term).

After all, despite the bad economic situation in Brazil, the retailer’s good fundamentals remain: it continues to be the Brazilian leader in the segment, with strategic acquisitions in the areas of content, delivery, fashion and technology, which puts it ahead of its competitors .

It is worth noting that Rogério has been working in the financial market for 26 years, is a stock exchange specialist and presenter of the technical analysis board “De Olho no Grafico” on YouTube do Seu Dinheiro. The program brings stock market opportunities, protection tips and the rationale behind the rise and fall of stocks.

But what justifies the 200% high chances for MGLU3? And how to protect yourself from possible falls?

Let’s go in parts, starting with the rationale behind the significant drop in 2021.

In an exclusive YouTube video of Seu Dinheiro (available at this link), Rogério Araújo explains that MGLU3 hit a “bottom point” in November 2020. That is, it hit a low in a downward movement that precedes a high (as shown in image below).

This situation helped Magalu shares (MGLU3) maintain a price support at the time. It turns out, however, that this condition was broken, leading the paper to a downtrend:

“At this point, it would be up to the investor to work with equity protection options such as PUTS, put options. This mechanism would help investors protect their portfolio to make money (or avoid losing it) in conditions of decline”, explains Rogério Araújo.

With this investment philosophy, Rogério explains in the video available on this link that there is still a downward trend for Magazine Luiza’s shares. But here’s the leap: MGLU3 has been making funds inferior to those of the pandemic crisis in 2020, which collapsed the stock market, without the company’s fundamentals being lost.

“[Esse cenário abre] an opportunity for the role to rise again. There is a potential for MGLU3 to come back halfway through [de queda], going to R$ 18, which is equivalent to a profit of 200%”, says the specialist, considering a period of two years.

It is worth noting that there is almost a consensus among market players that Magazine Luiza’s shares will recover. Goldman Sachs recommends buying, with a target price of R$22 for the medium to long term. BTG Pactual, on the other hand, sees the share at R$ 16, which is equivalent to a 166% increase.

Check out the graphical analysis COMPLETE by Rogério Araújo in the video below that he prepared for you:

But to invest in MGLU3, there is a condition…

Rogério points out that, although the stock is attractive in his view, he recommends investing with a long put option for at least two months ahead.

“This ensures that if the stock keeps falling, I won’t lose money by blocking my chances of loss. There is a potential to capture a profit, as long as you are in these conditions. You will pay a little bit of insurance [ao estar comprado na opção de venda], but will be protected [de eventuais mudanças de cenário]’, he says.

This is important as no one has a crystal ball – and every investment, good or bad, has risks. A worsening macroeconomic scenario, possible changes in the company’s top management, unsuccessful acquisitions or increased competition could bring stocks down.

The stock portfolio that rises 125% in 2021 while the Ibovespa melts

In the market since 1994, Rogério Araújo has an attractive history of earnings. In 2021 alone, while many investors are ending the year frustrated with the Stock Exchange, their stock portfolio accumulates gains of 124.96%, as follows:

85.45% return on protected shares (80% of the portfolio)

312% profit on day trade (4% of the portfolio)

403% gain on structured operations with options (16% of the portfolio)

With this history of success, Rogério Araújo debuts in Seu Dinheiro the picture “De Olho no Graph” to help you, the investor, to have good investment insights, ways to protect yourself in fall scenarios and other important tips.

Therefore, the invitation: check out his first video on our YouTube channel below and subscribe there to receive the next content he is preparing for you for free:

