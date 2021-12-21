Man is kidnapped in fake date set by flirting app

Technology increasingly facilitates activities through applications and the search for new relationships has not been left out. However, criminals have used flirting apps to attract victims and commit crimes.

According to delegate Ronaldo Sayeg, the criminals use false profiles to meet future victims, set up dates and commit crimes such as kidnapping.

“This ostentation is typical of flirting. It’s not difficult to send a photo of the car he has, of a property, of some jewelry, of trips, even to arouse the interest of those he’s courting,” he told TV Globo in an article shown on Fantástico.

“The man is sending a resume to the criminal.”, he adds.

Without identifying himself, a victim of these scams said that he did not pay attention to the signals during a video call with the alleged suitor and arranged a meeting.

“She would appear with a towel in her hair and not look directly into the camera,” he said.

“I arrived [no local do encontro], and she did not appear. A little later, a minute, maybe less, the guys arrived, putting their revolvers in,” he said.

After the negative experience, the man has stated that he will no longer return to dating apps.

“It’s a little embarrassing. We feel a little embarrassed by what happened”, he reported.

According to the delegate Osvaldo Nico Gonçalves, the number of kidnapping cases through apps has increased in São Paulo.

“Basically every day there is a new case at the anti-kidnapping police station,” he said.

To Fantástico, Tinder, one of the main applications used by criminals, sent a note in which it emphasizes that it periodically inspects the platform and removes suspicious profiles, in addition to seeking to improve the application’s security tools.

