Man killed in Pouso Alegre when interfering in a couple’s fight – Gerais

Juliano was known for being cheerful and friendly (Photo: Social Media/Reproduction)

The operator of a transport company, Clvis Juliano da Silva, was killed when he intervened in a couple’s fight in Pouso Alegre. The information of a person next to the victim, who did not want to be identified. The report that Juliano was at a friend’s house, on Rua Inconfidentes, in Bairro So Joo. He socialized with friends, in the early hours of Sunday (12/19). The PM cited that the crime had its origins in a futile motive.

According to the source told Terra do Mandu, while they were in the fraternization, a couple was fighting in the house next door. The person claims that the police were called, but did not arrive at the scene. The PM responded that initially it has no record of the activation. The couple would have gone out into the street when the woman was attacked by her partner and another man.

Juliano intervened in the fight. The information that the confusion turned into a generalized riot and even a neighbor had a broken nose, after trying to contain the aggression against the woman. The source claims that the suspect swore Juliano to death after being slapped by him. Four shots hit Juliano, points out the Civil Police.

The Military Police informed that during the confusion, the author of the crime invaded the backyard of the house where Juliano was staying. He shot and fled in a Celta, which was found abandoned in Bairro So Geraldo, on Sunday.

Who was Juliano?

Juliano was a checker at a transport company. People close to him described him as a cheerful, charitable man, with many friendships, dear to the community. One of the characteristics pointed out by people who lived with him was that Juliano always had the heart to help. This aspect made him defend even children and women from injustices.

The family is upset by the murder. Co-workers where he went, family and friends expressed their affection for him on social networks. At the wake and burial, there were even people from other municipalities, who came to pay their last tribute to their family member and friend. Despite not having children, he often lived with his nephews, who now call for his uncle, without understanding what happened. The family wants justice.