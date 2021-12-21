Manufacturer of Pantene recalls products in the US because of a carcinogen – 12/20/2021 – Panel SA

P&G (Procter & Gamble) announced a recall of 32 aerosol spray products, including shampoos and dry conditioners, because of the presence of benzene, a carcinogen.

The list has items from the Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Waterless brands, produced and sold in the United States. In a statement, the company said that retailers have already been advised to remove units from shelves and that consumers must be refunded.

P&G also says it began reviewing its aerosol portfolio after recent reports indicated the presence of benzene in some items. The substance is not among the ingredients, but originates from the propellant that sprays the product from the can, the statement says.

Despite the recall, the company claims that daily exposure to levels of benzene found in products should not cause health problems for consumers.

Last month, the company had already discontinued dry aerosol shampoos from the Old Spice and Hair Food brands for the same reason.

with Andressa Motter and Ana Luiza Tieghi