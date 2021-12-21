Maraisa mocks her sister after meeting Fernando Zor: ‘Maiarei today’ | celebrities



Maraisa poses with Fernando Zor, ex-fiancé of Maiara – Internet Reproduction

Published 12/20/2021 11:17 AM

Rio – The singer Maraisa, from the duo with Maiara, surprised her followers by sharing a photo taken with Fernando Zor, ex-fiancé of her twin sister. This Sunday, the artist used her Twitter to play with her partner, who had a relationship between comings and goings with the singer of the duo with Sorocaba.

“Good night, Mafe family! Maiarei today,” snapped Maraisa, citing the name used to refer to the couple formed by Maiara and Fernando. In the comments, some fans did not hide their discomfort with the post and the meeting between the former brothers-in-law and internet users even asked the singer to delete the photo. On the other hand, there were those who defended the artist: “Being a fan is not ordering the idol’s life”, declared one user.

Maiara and Fernando engaged in a romance in 2019 and got engaged in February of this year, but the relationship came to an end in September. Before that, the couple had already separated another seven times since they started dating.