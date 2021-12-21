Marcos Mion breaks the silence about replacing Luciano Huck at Domingão

I’ve been running the program for a few months cauldron, on the small screen of Globe, the host Marcos Mion has been the target of some speculation about its future at the Rio station. This time, some rumors were that he could be chosen to replace, once again, Luciano Huck, this time in the Sunday. In an interview with the newspaper Extra, the famous man denied the information.

“This is nonsense, it doesn’t exist! It’s Luciano’s Sunday, and he’s facing a quarry there, it’s not easy. I know what it’s like to take care of Saturday, Sunday is an even greater responsibility. Without a doubt, Luciano is the name and he does the job wonderfully. You are absolutely prepared for this. Sunday and I have absolutely nothing to do with it”, guaranteed the communicator.

At another point in the interview, Mion said he is very happy with his current moment at Globo. “One dream opens doors for others, inside there are countless possibilities. I’ll say one thing: I want to be Globo’s Saturday afternoon guy forever. I’m in the place I’ve always dreamed of”, he ended.

The joy of Marcos Mion

Earlier this month, Marcos Mion was thrilled to celebrate another important moment in his career at the Rio station. On that occasion, Globo began showing the year-end vignettes, which this time have the presence of the presenter. On social media, she shared with her fans her happiness for being on the channel and appearing on calls.

“I make a point of coming here to talk to you because this path of mine, this step of mine, the realization of my dream became a kind of collective thing, you came with me, so I make a point of sharing this feeling with you”, vented the famous man, who also said that he had a difficult professional year.

After heading the 2020 edition of A Fazenda, he was fired from Record TV in an unfriendly way. “The feeling is that there was an entire space filled with gratitude. This year was very difficult, it was the most difficult professional year of my life and to end the year like this, having the greatest professional achievement of my life… I started this year with the biggest nightmare of my professional life, I’ve never had anything like this, unimaginable and to end up making the biggest dream come true… I am a machine of emotion and gratitude”, concluded the famous man.

