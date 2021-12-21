Marfrig is one step away from having control of BRF (and without paying minority shareholders for it) – Money Times

THE Marfrig (MRFG3) is facing a unique opportunity to raise its share of 33.2% and gain control of the BRF (BRFS3) without having to pay more to minority shareholders for this, market analysts estimate.

This is because BRF is making a huge capital increase of 325 million new common shares, which would provide a “loop” for Marfrig to increase its stake to 52%.

BRF’s bylaws determine that, if a shareholder crosses the line of 33.33% interest, he or she will launch an OPA (Public Offer for Acquisition) for the remaining shares with a 40% premium over the average price of the last 30 or 120 days, whichever is higher.

But there is an exception to this rule, which is the possibility of going over this limit in case of a capital increase.

“If Marfrig is indeed willing to do this, we believe there is a risk that the offer will happen above market prices, which combined with the opportunity to significantly resolve BRF’s capital structure constraints, are reasons why we believe that the shareholders will approve the capital increase despite the dilution”, point out the analysts of the BTG Pactual Thiago Duarte and Henrique Brustolin in a report sent to clients this Monday (20).

But what if the remaining shareholders, around 66.8%, also decide to increase the capital at any price? Marfrig could only reach 43%. However, BTG assesses that this result is unlikely.

“This is also another reason why we believe another strategic investor aggressively acting on follow-on seems unlikely – if Marfrig were to exercise its priority rights, this new investor would be able to achieve a ‘only’ 19% stake even if it were able to to obtain all the other shares to be offered, which would be further reduced if other minority shareholders also subscribed”, they explain.