Mário Bittencourt updates the situations of Ricardo Goulart, Cristiano, Cano, Alan and others in Fluminense

Fluminense is in the market looking for reinforcements and wants to close the squad by the end of this year. In live on FluTV, president Mário Bittencourt updated on the situation of players who are – or not – in conversations, including Ricardo Goulart. The 32-year-old forward played for China’s Guangzhou Evergrande and it has an official proposal of Tricolor in hands. The club expects an answer this Tuesday.

– We made an official proposal with values ​​and contract term last Wednesday or Thursday. He is traveling with his family and is supposed to give an answer until tomorrow. I’ve been talking to the manager almost every day. From Thursday to now nothing has evolved, but it hasn’t gone back either. We hope he says yes or sends us a counterproposal – he explained.

Mario also confirmed the arrangements with Willian Bigode and Pineida, which arrive in the next few days to the Flu. The manager also updated other ongoing situations. See below.

– We are about to make two more signings and finish. We signed Pineida, Felipe Melo, Bigode should finish tomorrow, we are on our way to close with Ricardo Goulart, David Duarte arrives in January. Two more and we close – completed.

See other cases:

David Duarte

David Duarte is due to arrive in January. When we tried in the middle of the year, Goiás wanted a high amount. We understood that making a purchase was not interesting. He was heading towards an end of contract. We also look for Ademir, who went to Atlético-MG. They wanted to sell, Galo made a very high offer. We followed David and as soon as Serie B ended we made a contact and the player signed a pre-agreement with us to close in January.

Rodinei and Cristiano

Rodinei was asked by Abel. We wanted a loan, but Flamengo has other proposals and intends to negotiate for values. These are values ​​that Fluminense is unable to do. We are making other investments, such as Cristiano, from Xeriff, we made a purchase proposal. There is a possibility that he will arrive before Christmas. We’ve been able to buy one or two players a year. We’re not blowing up the club’s finances. There will be an increase in the payroll, but it is predicted by Libertadores. The departure of some players due to contract termination alleviated the sheet.

german pipe

We have a proposal, we must have a definitive meeting tomorrow to follow or not.

Alan

Alan came up with me here when I was football manager. We have an excellent relationship. Whenever we spoke, he expressed the desire to return one day. This continues, but it is not true that he is free. One day being free there, he is interested in returning and we are interested in his coming. He is not free. Our CEO even had a chat with him, but for the moment there is nothing.

Elkeson

There’s nothing from Elkeson.

Hire Ricardo Goulart and Cano?

We are evaluating with the technical committee, but I would say that at the moment it is one or the other. But we are trying to seek a greater contribution from the master for 2022. If we succeed, it could be both.

Patrick

Nothing with Patrick. Abel put it on a list of options, but he doesn’t have it. Neither he nor Moses.

End of contract players

Egidio, Hudson does not follow. We are evaluating other positions. Others who have a contract may also leave because there may be a search for another place or the commission will not take advantage.

Marcelo

Marcelo is not interested in returning before the end of the contract. At no point did he say he would return in 2022. For now, it is for a medium-term future. Rafinha is being accompanied by our team. It has a lot of quality, but there is nothing to negotiate.

marlon

Marlon is a player that Abel likes. Pineira is versatile, plays in both. There are still some meetings with the technical committee to define arrivals and departures.