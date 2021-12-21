Marvel and Sony are already thinking about the next Spider-Man movie, says Feige

After a back and forth about the future of the Spider man after No Return Home, it seems that the soap opera has finally come to an end. According to the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, the company’s partnership with Sony will not only continue, but preparations for the hero’s next feature are already beginning.

In an interview with The New York Times, the all-powerful Marvel Cinematographic Universe (MCU) confirmed that new films are already being thought of within this partnership between the two studios, which means keeping the Amigão da Neighborhood inside from the MCU and interconnected with all the heroes we already know — albeit within the context that was presented in the last adventure.

Tom Holland can breathe a sigh of relief to remain on the MCU (Image: Reproduction/Sony Pictures)

According to Feige, he, producer Amy Pascal and Disney have already started talking about the next sequels and that, at the moment, everything is still in the initial stages of development to decide where the story will go from now that Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is facing a new start in his life.

no uncertainties

The statement puts an end to the doubt planted by Sony itself in recent weeks. After confirming the continuity of the partnership between the studio and Marvel, with the development of a new Spider-Man trilogy in the post-events MCU of No Return Home, producer Amy Pascal had backtracked and said that nothing was right yet, leaving many people apprehensive about the hero’s future.

Thus, Feige’s speech comes to end any uncertainty and show that Peter Parker remains an important part of the MCU, although no one has any idea how this will happen. In addition, the president of the Marvel Studios explains that the still premature announcement of the continuity of the partnership is to reassure fans. “I don’t want anyone to go through a separation trauma like what happened after Far from home“, remember.

Spider-Man will continue to take Marvel’s hero punch (Image: Press Release/Sony Pictures)

At the time, a disagreement between the two companies meant that the agreement was terminated and, for a brief period, Spider-Man was no longer part of the MCU — which left many people angry at the possibility of not seeing Tom Holland interacting anymore. with the rest of the Avengers. The issue was soon resolved, but it seems that it left marks not only on the public, but on the executives responsible for the characters. According to Feige, that won’t happen again this time.

What to expect

As Feige himself has made very clear, everything related to these new films that follow No Return Home they are still in a very early process of development, which makes it difficult even to imagine the directions that will come out of there. However, producer Amy Pascal has signaled some of the possible paths we can see going forward.

The good news is that the future will not be one of uniforms full of trinkets (Image: Press Release/Sony Pictures)

Still to the NYT, she cited the end of the most recent Spider man and highlighted that we see the hero making a big decision and making a huge sacrifice. And as painful as this was for the character, it becomes a full plate for the studio.

That’s because, as she explained, this ending offers a lot of material to be worked on from now on. It really is a new beginning for Peter and, in narrative terms, infinite ways for Marvel and Sony to develop the new stories.

Source: The New York Times