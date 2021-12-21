‘Matrix Resurrections’ honors its legacy in an imperfect and irresistible way – 12/21/2021

Returning to the world of “The Matrix” has never been easy. When it hit theaters in 1999, the Lana and Lilly Wachowski film opened the door to the 21st century with an unlikely mix of philosophy, kung fu and cutting-edge technology. It was a success. Its transition from film to brand was also inevitable.

The filmmakers, who had the neo noir “Connected by Desire” suddenly found themselves in the spotlight as creators of the adventure that, in the years to come, would rewrite the rules of action cinema and science fiction. After flirting with other media, such as stories and comics and video games, continuing the film became inevitable.

While sharing the same DNA as the original, and bringing very sophisticated subtexts to any traditional blockbuster candidate, “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions” in 2003 did not replicate the impact of their predecessor in 2003. But how to overcome a film trumpeted as the greatest revolution in modern cinema? It was never easy, therefore, to return to the world of “The Matrix”.

Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) live a love that defies the Matrix Image: Warner

Yet here we are, nearly two decades after Neo (Keanu Reeves) committed the ultimate sacrifice to end the conflict between humans and the machines that then ruled the Earth. “Matrix Resurrections” is Lana Wachowski’s (flying solo, as Lilly decided not to be in the film) response to what happens the day after the war ends.

Some seek to reconstruct the fragments of their lives. Others seek to adapt to the new status quo. And there are always those who see in the newborn period of peace an opportunity to satisfy their own ambitions. It’s a chance for history to repeat itself, in a continuous loop that can somehow result in different conclusions.

The person who most understands the intricacies of the Matrix is ​​precisely Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves), a video game designer who, two decades ago, created this trilogy that unequivocally revolutionized pop culture. The choice between staying in the fantasy or facing the real world, the control system that holds humanity captive, the special effect bullet time – in the film, everything is the invention of this brilliant artist, who now lives restlessly under the shadow of his creation.

Creatively stagnant, Anderson is provoked by his partner (Jonathan Groff) to finally spearhead the creation of a new sequel to the original game. “The company that controls ours, Warner, will play the sequel with or without our involvement,” he explains. It is impossible for the metalanguage to be more direct.

It is curious to see how Lana Wachovski reframes the very concept of “The Matrix” by suggesting a story within the story, using the symbols of the original film to accentuate the observation of the state of affairs in Hollywood today, basically driven by intellectual properties subject to constant reinvention .

With the reins of her creation, however, the director reintroduces familiar elements to recover the themes of loss of individuality and silent control. A new character, Bugs (the incredible Jessica Henwick) serves as the audience’s avatar to rediscover not only the status of the conflict between humans and machines but also the fate of the protagonists of the original plot.

If Neo appears indifferent to his role on this new board, Morpheus reappears renewed in his purpose. As in an old game remastered for a brand new console, the devotee of the Chosen’s prophecy returns with the same mission – to awaken Neo from his apathy – in a new guise. Visually he is now Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and discovering the other differences is part of the experience with the new movie.

Morpheus (Yahya Abbul-Mateen II) looks different, but his mission remains the same Image: Warner

The emotional center of “The Matrix Resurrections”, however, is still the relationship of Neo and Trinity. In this new Matrix configuration, they bump into a cafe in the heart of San Francisco but have zero memories of their former life. His snare, however, is still the disruptive element and the trigger that drives the plot. Making the new film explicitly a love story is one of its greatest achievements.

The path, however, is bumpy. Embracing metalanguage and self-references make the first half of “The Matrix Resurrections” brilliant and surprising, pointing to an unusual path to recapture the atmosphere of the film that practically invented the 21st century in cinema.

However, the balance of this look at the past with the narrative need to create a new journey sometimes sounds out of balance. The more dramatic elements and innovative concepts are introduced, the more the film looks like it’s going to crumble under the weight of its own ideas.

Director Lana Wachowski on the set of ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Image: Warner

“Matrix Resurrections,” luckily, never crosses that line, mostly because I’m never afraid to be downright weird. Even when the narrative flow takes a more conventional path, the result is still light years ahead of other action films that, over the past few decades, have sought to reproduce the transformative impact of “The Matrix.”

The reason is simple. Despite being a corporate product – something the film itself makes clear textually -, “The Matrix Resurrections” is the result of the artistic expression of a visionary filmmaker. An example is the discussions anticipated in 1999, such as our deeper and deeper dive into a virtual reality that threatens to take over the real world, which here are fully integrated into the script.

The very story of Lana Wachowski, today the only trans woman to inhabit the spheres of power in the entertainment industry, is reflected in her work. “Matrix Resurrections” is about change, about fighting conformism, about the need for reinvention as a fundamental part of human nature. It’s the lesson Neo needs to learn to reconnect with his own essence.

Bugs (Jessica Henwick) and Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) make Neo (Keanu Reeves) see the real world Image: Warner

That journey becomes more exciting with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss returning to the characters who designed them more than two decades ago. While Reeves reinvented himself as an action star on a new series, “John Wick”, Moss had a more low-key career, appearing more prominently on the series “Jessica Jones”.

Together, however, they bring unbeatable chemistry, the glue that injects credibility into the fantastical universe of “The Matrix Resurrections.” In the new film, it is Trinity who appears as a narrative trigger to evolve the plot. The interaction between Keanu and Carrie-Anne helps anchor the story with a human feeling, the antithesis of the coldness of machines. Without that emotional connection, only the perfume would remain.

Which, admittedly, is no small feat. “The Matrix Revolutions”, like its predecessors, ties their love story into a pulsating and visually revolutionary adventure. The action sequences are once again a feast for the senses, with bullet train fights, zombie armies (seriously), martial arts demonstrations and zero gravity escapes. There’s nothing like bullet time, of course. But there’s no such thing as the 1999 “Matrix” either.

Neo and Morpheus still know how to fight kung fu Image: Warner

That’s where the beauty of “The Matrix Resurrections” lies. Lana Wachowski has created a work that has the courage to question its imperfect nature by highlighting its past and pointing out a path to the future. It’s hard to set comparisons aside when the film itself constantly reuses footage from its predecessors, but they are narrative devices used to underscore the new plot, not to hide it behind a barrier of nostalgia.

The creation of shared universes may be the golden rule of cinema today. “The Matrix”, with its expansion beyond the movie screen, already foresaw that future. The emergence of new platforms and the advancement of technology for storytelling suggest that an even more ambitious leap is imminent. It’s a legacy, creative as well as corporate, that “Matrix Resurrections” seems poised to leverage. For that, just choose the red pill.