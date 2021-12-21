Maurilio presents cerebral edema

Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza, has cerebral edema, informed the countryman’s doctor, Wandervan Azevedo, to splash. Earlier today, he was transferred from a hospital in Goiânia and remains in serious condition in the ICU.

The singer’s medical report released today pointed out that he underwent a cranial tomography yesterday and “there was evidence of inflammation and edema in the central nervous system”. According to Azevedo, the condition is serious, but Maurílio is already receiving treatment.

Yesterday, the artist received a visit from his wife Luana Ramos at the ICU.

She reported that she talked to him and observed reactions such as crying, spasms and coughing, which, according to the doctors, indicated that he was listening to what she was saying and, therefore, regaining consciousness.

Maurílio was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism after suffering three cardiac arrests and being in a very serious condition. He got sick while recording his participation on a DVD in Goiânia.

hospitalization

Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza, was hospitalized yesterday at Hospital Jardim América, in Goiânia, after experiencing difficulty breathing and severe chest pain. As a result, the 28-year-old singer had three cardiac arrests and was revived.

He was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism, the most serious complication of thrombosis. Diagnosis is characterized by displacement of the thrombus from the vein to the lung. Gravity depends on the size and amount of clots formed as a result of the change.

In some situations, the joint action of cardiologists, neurologists, angiologists, pulmonologists and even hematologists is necessary to control the condition.

According to information previously disclosed in medical bulletins, the singer is “on mechanical ventilation, with all intensive support. No hospital discharge is expected.”