Maurilius diagnosed with inflammation in the nervous system (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Beatriz Nadler)

Maurlion



, from the sertaneja duo with



Luiza



, was transferred from hospital this Monday morning (20/12), to continue the treatment with coverage of the health plan after presenting clinical evolution and stable conditions.

In a new medical bulletin on the singer’s health, the hospital reported this Sunday (12/19), that despite the improvement, the state of the sertanejo is still serious.

The artist had three cardiac arrests and was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism.

Maurlio Ribeiro



he underwent a cranial tomography last weekend, which showed inflammation and edema in the central nervous system.

“In the last 24 hours, it was possible to turn off the pressure maintenance medications, meaning greater clinical stability. Maurlio remains intubated, breathing spontaneously, only with the support of a mechanical ventilator. He is still undergoing hemodialysis, with good renal function response during the period. He underwent a cranial tomography this Sunday, 19th, showing inflammation and edema in the central nervous system, having already been evaluated by the neurology team”, says the statement.

Cerebral edema is considered a swelling of a region or the entire brain that results in the accumulation of extracellular fluid, which increases the volume and consequently the intracranial pressure.

The musician was hospitalized at



ICU



(



Intensive care unit



) of



Jardim America Hospital



, in



Goinia



,



goals



. He was admitted to the unit on December 15th with pulmonary thromboembolism. This morning, he was transferred to the



Orthopedic Institute of Goinia



(



YOG



).

According to the bulletin, the old hospital claims that the transfer took place safely.

“The hospital informs that Mr. Maurlio Delmont Ribeiro, who was admitted via emergency, on 12/15/2021, with pulmonary thromboembolism, followed by cardiorespiratory arrest, and was admitted to the unit’s ICU, despite still being in in serious condition, he presents stable health conditions. The condition allowed his transfer, as planned from the beginning, to the Orthopedic Institute of Goinia (IOG), this Monday (20), where he will continue his treatment with coverage by the health plan. The transfer took place in a safe way, due to the records of favorable conditions”, says the note.