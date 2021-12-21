MC Gui and Beatriz Michelle announce the end of their engagement, after controversy in “A Fazenda 13”: “It won’t be easy”; watch

It’s over… After starring in scenes very close to Aline Mineiro in “A Fazenda 13”, MC Gui saw his engagement with influencer Beatriz Michelle come to an end. After the confinement ended, the two talked and, according to the girl, decided to end peacefully.

In her stories, this Sunday (20), Bia opened the game about the status of the relationship. “I know I owe you this satisfaction for all the exposure that my relationship has had in the last few days. I’ve waited this long, because it was the most rational and sensible way I’ve found“, she said.

“Guilherme needed to be aware of everything that was happening out here and I needed to have a conversation with him before anything else. And also, of course, for me to take this time to myself and think about everything. We decided, both parties, to end our engagement. It won’t be easy, but I always prioritize my peace, I know it’s best for me. I wish him all the best, really, I’ll always wish“, concluded the dancer.

Beatriz Michelle talks about breaking up with MC Gui pic.twitter.com/Vzkp9rF2KN — Only Media (@MediasSo) December 20, 2021

The MC also spoke on his Instagram. In a text, he communicated the termination. “After my participation in the program, the things that happened inside the house and also outside, made us both rethink our relationship and its continuity. And after a long conversation yesterday, we both decided to end our engagement. All in a respectful and loving way“, he wrote.

The funkeiro took advantage of the post to defend himself from the controversial scenes seen in the rural reality. “I reiterate my apology to Bia and anyone else I have hurt, although I also reiterate that most people’s interpretation is far from the reality of the facts. I remain firm and strong in my purpose, which is one day, with God’s grace, to form a family. I take this opportunity to ask for more love, more tolerance and more respect from each other in life and on the internet“, he pointed out.

Intimate scenes of Gui and Aline

Right in the final stretch of the rural reality, Gui and Aline got very close and starred in some suspicious scenes. During one of the parties, there was a “scrub-scrub” between the two, and the funkeiro couldn’t hide the excitement of dancing with the girl.

The two danced very close together, when the funkeiro hinted that he would even be excited by the approach. “Look down”, he said to the ex-panicat. The influencer, in turn, confessed that he had already fixed the situation from below. “I’m feeling”said the brunette. She walked away in the sequence, leaving visible a certain bulge in the singer’s pants. The two laughed at the situation. Spy only the VAR of the scene:

Mc Gui speaks very softly in Aline’s ear for her to look down. She pulls away, analyzes and laughs. What was there down there? Is that really what I’m thinking? hahaha people… #The farm pic.twitter.com/lyat0X9rZM — DANTAS (@Dantinhas) December 4, 2021

One netizen even claimed that Bill would have used a tray to hide the BO’s size “The MC Gui covering the hard p** with a tray. BRO”, was surprised a profile on Twitter. Take a look:

Mc Gui covering the hard p** with a tray MAYYYYEAR #The farm pic.twitter.com/ofUApYNagy — mellina (@mellinanicacio) December 4, 2021

Another interaction between Gui and Aline gave a lot to talk about. Toward the end of the party, the model was seen helping the artist to take off his clothes. Despite the buzz and speculation about the gesture, Mineiro fans claimed that she was just helping him to jump into the pool – something that brought punishment to the house. “Who was watching the [pay-per-view] saw that Aline was taking off MC Gui’s microphone and clothes so he could throw him in the pool”, wrote an account on the social network.

I keep wondering why these people who judge Sthe and Dynho by the caresses (because they are married) don’t judge MC Gui and Aline in the same way (who are also committed). Because????? 🤔pic.twitter.com/NwYNDKwMWG — Paola Debochada ☢️ (@PaolaDeboche) December 4, 2021

except guys, whoever was watching ppv saw that aline was taking the microphone and mc gui’s clothes off so she could throw him in the pool, it’s just that aline can’t do anything you want to use against her, right 🥴 pic.twitter.com/ABmWI67FWk — gladness. (@blindadx) December 4, 2021

At another time, the two returned to causing controversy outside the house. A video that shows a “suspicious movement” among pedestrians under the cover was reflected on social media. In the record, Aline and Gui appear lying on the couch, sharing the same comforter. At one point, the girl gets up to talk to Rico Melquiades, who was next to the two, while he is settling down on the sofa with the funkeiro. Netizens, however, pointed to such movement, while the cameras sometimes focused on the faces of the two.

During the conversation, the pawns were speculating what would be the powers of the red and green flames, which this week are in the hands of Sthefane Matos. “Hey, Rico, what power do you kick there?”, said Bill. “I have no idea… it will definitely have immunity” replied Rico. “At that time?”, questioned Aline and he confirmed it, supposing that it should have a prize of R$ 10 thousand together. “And the red power is being directly on the farm”, bet Rico.

Guys???? What happened here between Aline and Mc Gui??? Is that really what I thought?? My dad!!!! 🗣🗣🗣🗣 #The farm pic.twitter.com/CCU9S2TACp — Radar #AFazenda13 (@RadarBBB) December 6, 2021

Next, Aline asks if MC Gui wants a massage. “I want. Up here just to loosen up the musculature”, replied the singer. The problem was that it gave Internet users even more reason to distrust, as he got up and straightened the cover. “What were MC Gui and Aline looking for under the blanket?”, wrote a profile.