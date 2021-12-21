MC Gui announces end of engagement after controversies in A Fazenda 13

MC Gui and Bia Michelle announced on their social networks, this Sunday night (12/19), the end of their engagement. The relationship was shaken after the funkeiro’s approach to Aline Mineiro in A Fazenda 13.

“We decided, it was a decision on both sides, to end our engagement. It won’t be easy, but I always prioritize my peace. I know it was better for me”, said the former dancer of Faustão, in videos published in Stories on Instagram.

MC Gui and girlfriend MC Gui and his ex-fiancée Beatriz Michellereproduction MC Gui becomes engaged to Beatriz Michell They announced the end of the engagementInstagram/Playback MC Gui becomes engaged to Beatriz Michell The funkeiro took over the romance with the dancer in April 2019instagram/reproduction MC Gui becomes engaged to Beatriz Michell MC Gui and the dancerinstagram/reproduction MC Gui and Aline In the final stretch, MC Gui and Aline fell in the mouth of the peoplereproduction Mc Gui and Aline Mineiro Mc Gui and Aline Mineiro were the target of controversy in the reality showreproduction MC Gui and Beatriz Michelle MC Gui and Beatriz MichelleReproduction/Instagram 0

Bia also stated that the termination took place peacefully. “I wish him all the best, really, I always will. Life that goes on, subject closed”, he concluded.

MC Gui published only one text on his Instagram. “After my participation in the program, the things that happened inside the house and also outside, made us both rethink our relationship and its continuity”, he began.

The funkeiro even apologized for his attitudes, but assured that he didn’t do anything too much: “I reiterate my apology to Bia and anyone who has hurt, although I also reiterate that most people’s interpretation is far from the reality of facts”.

Do you want to get inside the world of the famous and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metropolis channel: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos