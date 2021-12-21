MC Gui announces end of engagement after controversies in A Fazenda 13

MC Gui and Bia Michelle announced on their social networks, this Sunday night (12/19), the end of their engagement. The relationship was shaken after the funkeiro’s approach to Aline Mineiro in A Fazenda 13.

“We decided, it was a decision on both sides, to end our engagement. It won’t be easy, but I always prioritize my peace. I know it was better for me”, said the former dancer of Faustão, in videos published in Stories on Instagram.

0

Bia also stated that the termination took place peacefully. “I wish him all the best, really, I always will. Life that goes on, subject closed”, he concluded.

MC Gui published only one text on his Instagram. “After my participation in the program, the things that happened inside the house and also outside, made us both rethink our relationship and its continuity”, he began.

The funkeiro even apologized for his attitudes, but assured that he didn’t do anything too much: “I reiterate my apology to Bia and anyone who has hurt, although I also reiterate that most people’s interpretation is far from the reality of facts”.

