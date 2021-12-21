Medical Marijuana and Autism: “I’m Bringing My Child Back,” Mom Says

At first, Joann Fouquette’s son Ezra was hitting all the milestones. It’s what every mother expects: a happy, healthy baby.

However, around 17 months, things started to change. He stopped talking, started covering his ears and banging his head on the floor as if something was bothering him.

Joann remembers her mother telling her, “I think we need to test him. There’s definitely something going on.”

Five months later, in 2012, Ezra was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

“It’s devastating,” she told the chief medical correspondent for CNN international, Sanjay Gupta. “I’ve heard people compare this to losing a child. You lose the idea of ​​the child you were going to have, the life you were going to have, the life he was going to have”.

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects 1 in 44 children in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The disorder starts early and the main symptoms are social and communication problems as well as repetitive behaviors and rigidity.

“They can talk very well, but they can’t carry on a conversation. So you have the opposite end of the spectrum, like children and adults who are totally nonverbal,” said Doris Trauner, pediatric neurologist and professor of neuroscience and pediatrics at the University of California, San Diego.

“They have a certain routine. They like to do things indefinitely,” she told Gupta. “They have repetitive behaviors, the most typical of which are things like clapping their hands or turning in circles.”

But autism can also lead to more troubling problems, such as severe disruptive behavior and self-harm.

“Aggression and self-injurious behavior are unfortunately very common, especially in children with severe autism,” said Doris. “Anything from hitting your head repeatedly against a wall, hitting your head with your hands, pinching yourself or biting your hands.”

Behavioral therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy can help, but there are no treatments approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an agency similar to Anvisa in the United States, for the main symptoms of autism.

There are two FDA-approved antipsychotic drugs used to treat bipolar disorder and schizophrenia that are approved to treat children with autism, but only if they show severe aggression or self-harm.

“These medications are effective for these symptoms, but unfortunately they’re associated with significant side effects,” said Eric Hollander, director of the Montefiore Health System’s Autism and Obsessive Spectrum Program in New York. “This can predispose them to developing things like diabetes or cardiovascular-type problems.”

“There is an important need to develop new treatments, both to treat the main symptoms of autism and to have fewer side effects,” he added.

search for answers

When it came to her son Ezra, Joann tried everything she could to help him. “We tried a gluten-free, casein-free, dairy-free diet. We try homeopathic remedies. We’ve tried every therapy there is,” she told Gupta.

But she didn’t want to use psychotropic drugs when he started to get more aggressive. “I didn’t want to try any of these just because there were so many side effects,” she said. “But at one point I had a lot of bruises because he was getting more violent.”

Joann was desperate to find help. That’s when she saw a story on the local news about a clinical trial involving children with autism and cannabidiol (CBD), the non-psychoactive part of the cannabis plant, at the Medical Cannabis Research Center at UC-San Diego.

“He was 9 years old,” she said. “What am I going to do in the future while he continues to grow if I’m already struggling with his aggression now?”

Joann didn’t hesitate when it came to trying medical cannabis for her son. “I’ve seen CBD used in children with epilepsy,” she said. “I saw how much he helped other people and I thought, ‘It’s totally natural. There might not be any real side effects with it. Why not try?””.

So she enrolled Ezra in the clinical trial.

Medical cannabis, autism and the brain

Doris Trauner is the principal investigator of the UCSD trial, a double-blind placebo-controlled study, which means that participants do not know when they are receiving the placebo or the drug, nor the doctors. Researchers are examining how cannabidiol can affect the brains of children with autism.

“We know that in autism there are some differences in brain chemistry. There are some changes in the neurotransmitter systems, both the dopamine system and the serotonin system, that can contribute to some of the symptoms,” she told Gupta.

Serotonin and dopamine are neurotransmitters that carry signals or information from one nerve cell to another. Serotonin is believed to regulate mood and have a large effect on early brain development. Dopamine can reinforce behavior when we receive a reward.

Several studies have shown that dopamine levels that are too low or too high in children with autism can cause certain areas of the brain to malfunction, resulting in high levels of repetitive behavior and reduced levels of social interaction, said Doris.

In animal models studying autism, brain serotonin levels may be lower than expected, and adding serotonin improves social functioning in mice, she said.

“And CBD, among many other things, has effects on the serotonin system by increasing the availability of serotonin,” she added. “And that could be helping in terms of social interactions in particular.”

In New York, a similar nationwide trial involving children and adolescents with autism and the cannabinoid cannabidivarin (CBDV) is also underway at the Montefiore Health System.

“We know that autism is a developmental disorder that starts early, while the brain is being shaped,” said Hollander, the lead researcher on this double-blind, placebo-controlled study.

“I think CBD can play an important role in autism,” he said. “It can decrease excitation in neurons and increase inhibition.”

When children with autism are very agitated or not sufficiently inhibited, it can lead to explosive behaviors, such as tantrums or self-harm, and they can exhibit repetitive behaviors, Hollander said.

“So this changes the ratio of excitation to inhibition in different neurons,” he said.

Although both studies are still ongoing, initial feedback has been positive.

“Some of the patients had a really substantial benefit,” Hollander said. “We saw what we expected, which was a significant reduction in symptoms of irritability, tantrums or explosive episodes. We had patients who had improvement in their repetitive behaviors as well.”

In California, similar reports came in from parents. “We’re seeing some pretty impressive changes,” said Doris. “Children whose aggressive behavior was daily but left. I mean, it left. […] Children whose self-injurious behavior is better, and are about to have the calluses on their wrists starting to heal,” she said. “Many children are more social”.

But Doris says more research needs to be done. “It’s too early to get excited about this. I think there’s some reason for hope, but it’s not a good idea to rush out and buy it and just try to use it on your own,” she said of cannabidiol.

“There are several reasons for this. One is that it can be toxic. It can cause liver dysfunction,” she added. “It’s also not clear which dose is best, if it works, and if what you’re buying actually has what you think it has, because it’s not regulated.”

‘I’m getting my boy back’

During the trial, Joann’s son Ezra was given the placebo at one point and CBD at another time, but she and the doctors still don’t know when he was getting the cannabidiol.

Ezra was mostly non-verbal when he started participating in the clinical trial, she said. But in the first few weeks, something remarkable happened.

“One day, I was at the supermarket and my husband sent me a video. It was Ezra lying on the floor wrapped in a blanket, and he was singing,” she said. “He had never sung before […] and is singing the entire song”.

Joann told Gupta what was on her mind at the time. “I’m bringing my baby back. I’m getting my son back,” she said, fighting back tears.

“I can communicate with him. He is talking to me. Is he happy. He is no longer aggressive. He’s singing,” she said. “What more could I ask for?”

Since Ezra ended participation in the study a year ago, he has shown no aggression and has continued to communicate.

“He hasn’t had any regression,” she said. “It helped him […] whatever was going on in his brain made the connections he needed to make. And once those connections were made, he never lost them.”

It’s not clear what role the treatment might have played in Ezra’s progress. The study was unpublished and was not looking at whether cannabis or CBD could be regenerative for the brain. More research is needed in this area.

“Some of the kids who showed an effect […] show this for several weeks after the study drug is withdrawn. And some seem to maintain some improvement,” said Doris. “But I don’t know why that happens.”

Regardless of why this happened to Ezra, who is now 11, Joann is grateful. “I don’t think it’s a cure. It gave him the ability to speak. It gave you the ability to communicate more. I think that’s why the aggression went away,” she said. “It will just make things easier for him – easier for him to live, easier for him to be himself.”

This content was originally created in English. original version