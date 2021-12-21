Meet Commander, Joe Biden’s new German Shepherd Dog

US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden have raised their pet family, the first lady’s spokesman told CNN. A new dog, a purebred German Shepherd, was seen last Monday (20) playing on the south lawn of the White House, seat of the US government.

Michael LaRosa, Biden’s press secretary, confirmed news of a new puppy in the family: The puppy is called Commander and was a birthday present from his brother James Biden and sister-in-law Sara Biden, said LaRosa . The president celebrated his 79th birthday on 20 November.

The White House’s official Instagram account posted a video welcoming the pup:

Another German Shepherd in the Biden family, Champ, died in June, aged 13. The president also has another dog of the same breed, named Major, but who lives in Wilmington, Delaware City, after aggressive incidents involving White House officials.

LaRosa also told the CNN that Major will continue to live far from the White House.

“After consulting with dog trainers, animal behavior specialists and veterinarians, Biden’s family decided to follow expert advice that it would be safer for Major to live in a quieter environment with family friends,” said LaRosa, stating that he did not have it. one specific reason, but it came in the wake of “several months of deliberation and discussions with experts.”

In March, the Major bit two people — a member of the Secret Service and another employee of the National Park Service. In April, the White House announced that Major was going to Wilmington for extensive training to help him adjust to White House life.

Since then, it’s been rare to see Major around the White House. Even so, a dog fence has been erected around Jacqueline Kennedy Gardens on the southeast side of the White House.

Where is the cat?

The Bidens have also promised to add a cat “to the White House’s zoo”. LaRosa told the CNN that a female cat will join the Biden family in January.

In April, the first lady said in an interview that the cat was “waiting backstage.” The feline was created by acquaintances in recent months.

