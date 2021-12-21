Mega da Virada: see the most drawn dozens of the special contest | lotteries

Ten days before the draw of the Mega of the Turn of 2021, the accumulated value for the prize is R$350 million, the largest for the contest in history. One of the strategies used by those who want to have more chances of getting it right is to look for the dozens most drawn from the special contests.

Among Mega da Virada contests, the number 10 is the most drawn, according to the Box. The ten were drawn four times since the start of the special contest in 2009.

Second, there is a tie between four dozen: 03, 05, 20 and 36. Each one was drawn three times.

After that, there are 16 dozen that have already been drawn twice since the beginning of Mega da Virada: 02, 11, 17, 18, 33, 34, 35, 37, 38, 40, 41, 42, 51, 53, 56 and 58.

See below the dozens most drawn in the Mega da Virada contests:

Top ten winners at Mega da Virada Dozens Number of times drawn 10 4 times 03, 05, 20, 36 3 times each 02, 11, 17, 18, 33, 34, 35, 37, 38, 40, 41, 42, 51, 53, 56 and 58 2 times each

There are still 16 dozen that never left on Turn: 7, 8, 9, 13, 15, 19, 21, 23, 26, 28, 39, 44, 48, 54, 59 and 60.

Bets for the Mega-Sena da Virada can be placed until 17:00 on December 31st. The draw will take place on the same day at 20:00.

As with all special contests, the Virada Mega-Sena prize does not accumulate. If no one gets all six numbers right, the prize will be split between the players who get five tens, and so on.

Bets cost the same as the regular Mega-Sena, starting at R$4.50, and can be made with the contest’s specific steering wheels.

The probability of winning in each contest varies depending on the number of tens played and the type of bet placed. For the simple bet, with only six tens, with a price of R$ 4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,003.