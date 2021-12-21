men are victims of scam in dating apps

posted on 12/20/2021 15:15 / updated on 12/20/2021 15:16



(credit: AAMIR QURESHI)

A new method of attracting victims is being used by criminals. It’s the lightning kidnapping of men who set up dates via dating apps. Bandits create fake profiles with photos of women who don’t know anything and have no idea that their image is being used to attract victims.

According to the delegate Osvaldo Nico Gonçalves, the method is becoming more and more common. “Almost every day a case appears at the Anti-kidnapping Police Station”, he says. One of the victims told in an interview with Fantastic who suffered the kidnapping two weeks ago.

“She said she wanted to go out, I proposed to make a video call first. She appeared with a towel in her hair and was not looking directly at the camera. Then, I should have been suspicious”, he says. They talked twice for about five minutes.

“I arrived and she didn’t show up. It took a while, about a minute, maybe less, the guys arrived like that, putting their revolvers in,” says he, who was beaten and threatened with death by the criminals.

He says he doesn’t intend to go back to using that kind of app. “It’s a little embarrassing (…). So, a bit of a sucker, right? To fall into this story. We feel a little embarrassed by what happened.”

Another man, victim of the same type of scam, talked for a week with the alleged suitor. At the meeting, he was approached by criminals who took him in a car. In addition to spending about six hours with the hostage, the criminals took him to his house and stole money, luxury watches, jewelry and other objects.

He says that the loss was at least R$1.5 million. The Civil Police arrested six suspects and recovered part of the property. The police took another action last week against suspects in this type of kidnapping, Operation Tinderella. Tinder, the leading dating app that was used by criminals, said in a note that it constantly monitors the platform to detect and remove suspicious profiles.

He also said that he seeks to develop innovations that prioritize safety and always works with law enforcement authorities to ensure justice. The platform makes some security recommendations to users.