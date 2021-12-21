Micron variant of COVID-19 identified in Southern Minas – Gerais

Extreme is the first city in the south of Minas to confirm the presence of the variant (photo: ExtremaTur/Reproduction)

The City of Extrema, in the south of Minas, confirmed on Monday night (20/12) that the micron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 was identified in the city. So far, the Health Department has not confirmed how many cases have tested positive for micron. Extreme is the first city in the region and confirms the presence of the new variant.

According to the statement from the city, samples of positive and suspected cases were under analysis since last week. The city’s Health Department emphasized that the contamination is from the community and that, for this reason, all care must be redoubled.

According to the city, Extrema also showed an increase in cases of Influenza. There was an increase in visits to flu syndromes in hospitals in the city, but there was no increase in the number of hospitalizations.

The Health Department also informed that the Dr. Roberto de Cunto Campaign Hospital continues to provide care for patients with COVID-19, with 10 ICU beds and 30 infirmary beds, with full capacity to care for them.

Earlier this week, the state government adopted a reduction in the time interval for applying the third dose, dropping from five to four months. According to the State Secretary of Health, Fbio Baccheretti, the change was adopted to try to curb the advances of the variant in Minas.

“The effectiveness of micron is reduced with just two doses. The third dose is very important so that when the variant is transmitted in the community, the population is already immunized”, stated Baccheretti.

