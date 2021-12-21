Microsoft voted the best company in the world in 2021 • Eurogamer.pt

Microsoft was named the best company in the world in 2021.

According to Yahoo Finance, the year 2021 was truly spectacular and the financial results of over 2 trillion dollars allowed the company to join the restricted club where only Apple and Alphabet are present.

Microsoft is currently valued at $2.4 trillion, a truly impressive number and Yahoo Finance highlights not only financial growth, but also Satya Nadella’s management and the way Microsoft is managing apps like Teams and LinkedIn.

The focus on cloud for the gaming segment and support in several technologies or infrastructures that belong to Microsoft are some of the examples presented by Yahoo Finance to explain why Microsoft is a reference and deserves all the attention.

On the other side we have Meta, a company that until October 2021 was known as Facebook, which was elected as the worst company in the world in 2021.

Unlike the choice of the best company, made by Yahoo Finance itself, the readers voted for the worst company and they chose the Meta due to several controversies, such as breaches in security and data theft, monopoly investigation, the various problems on servers that affect the company’s various apps and also the bet on the metaverse.