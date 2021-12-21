Millennial Crystal Jar Can Unveil Secret About Treasure

A 1,000-year-old jar can help researchers trace one of the origins of a treasure discovered in 2014. The piece, wrapped in gold and carved from crystal, was covered in cloth when it was unearthed in a county in Scotland. But now, restored, it has revealed a Latin inscription that bolstered the theory that its creation came from a gift thought by the Roman Empire.

The item is one of the 100 pieces that make up the so-called “Galloway Hoard”, a treasure made up of objects made of countless precious metals, clay, stone and dating from the Viking Age, which would have been left in the region around 900 AD, according to information from the Scottish National Museum, now home to the historic heritage.

In the case of the vase, presented to the public only on Saturday (18), the restoration took seven years, with the museum team using a 3D x-ray to visualize what the piece was like under the fabric and the mold that covered it, to remove the layer without damaging its original structure, reported CNN International.

After careful work, the inscription in Latin was revealed, which is seen by researchers as a possible key to unravel the use and origin of the piece.

They believe the vessel served religious purposes. When it comes to its making, one of the experts theorizes that the jar may have been a diplomatic gift from the Roman Empire to an Anglo-Saxon kingdom in the United Kingdom.

In an international press release, published at the time of the treasure’s discovery in 2014, the Scottish National Museum called it “the richest collection of rare and unique Viking Age objects ever found in the UK and Ireland”.

The vase that can give clues to the original owners of the pieces is about two centimeters high and has an inscription at the bottom of its frame, originally in Latin: “Bishop Hygauld commissioned me.”

According to British researchers, this phrase indicates that it was made to order in the Anglo-Saxon kingdom of Northumbria, which currently lies in northern England and southern Scotland.

“There are elements in the gold work that are not like anything we’ve seen in regular Anglo-Saxon work,” explained Martin Goldberg, curator of the Scottish museum’s medieval and Viking collection, in an interview with CNN.

“So there’s still a question about where it was made,” he continued. “But the reason we think of Anglo-Saxon England comes from the inscription at the bottom (of the jar).”

Although the age of the entire treasure is estimated to be 900 years AD, researchers at the National Museum claim that the crystal jar is even older, because, following the main theory so far, thought by Goldberg, notable figures of the Roman Empire, which ended in AD 476, gave crystal items with perfumes or other liquids “of great value” as gifts to Anglo-Saxons. These flasks ended up becoming decorative items some time later, being adorned with gold.

This idea is supported by objects from the Vatican collection and by studies that show that only two ancient civilizations were able to handle crystal in a similar way to what is seen in the jar: the Roman Empire and the Fatimid Caliphate, based in North Africa.