Minimum Salary readjusted to R$1,210 per Budget Rapporteur in 2022 – Economy

The escalation of inflation in recent months, with the index expected to close the year in two digits, around 10%, made the rapporteur for the 2022 budget, Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD/RJ), project a readjustment of the minimum wage for R $1,210 – set by the National Congress at BRL 1,100 for this year. This value of BRL 1,210 BRL 41.44 is higher than the BRL 1,169 estimated by the government when the 2022 Budget proposal was released, in August.

The forecast of an increase by the INPC, which serves as the basis for the annual correction of the minimum, rose from 8.4%, in August, to 10.04%.

To be valid, the Budget must go through the Mixed Commission (CMO) and also through the plenary of the National Congress. Voting is scheduled for this Monday.

In the 2022 Budget proposal sent by the government to Congress, the minimum wage will be corrected only by inflation, that is, without a real increase.

According to information from the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese), the minimum wage serves as a reference for 50 million people in Brazil, of which 24 million are beneficiaries of the National Social Security Institute (INSS).