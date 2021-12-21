Monkey faction? primates have killed more than 200 dogs in India

The behavior of the monkeys in the city of Majalgaon, in the Beed district, in India, has worried the population and intrigued local authorities. Recently, the population reported that the animals have already killed about 250 dogs after throwing them from buildings and high places. Some would have been placed on trees or roofs, where they died without food. However, according to local authorities, only four cases were registered from the village of Lavool, which is about 10km from Majalgaon. The case went viral on the internet and they already call the primate group a ‘faction’.

The action, according to residents of the region, would be retaliation after a dog killed a baby monkey in the same location about a month ago. Since then, mainly puppies have been targeted by primates. There are reports that the monkeys are luring the dogs with food and pushing them from great heights. Despite having called the forestry department, the population has been trying to save the dogs in the village, but the primates have also started to attack people, generating panic.

According to Indian portal News18, two monkeys were captured by the Beed District Forestry Department on Saturday (18) and moved to their natural habitat according to an official.

A villager, Radhakishan Sonawane, said the two monkeys used to take chicks with them. “These two monkeys come to our village. They take the puppies to the roofs of houses or any other high place. At that time, these puppies do not receive food or water. Consequently, they died naturally many times. But sometimes they fell from a height and died. More than 200 dogs lost their lives in our village,” Sonawane told local media.

Authorities version

Amol Munde, forestry official, explained to News18 that monkeys used to carry their young as a “habit”. “They take care of the puppies. They used to keep the chicks on roofs or in tall trees. Puppies did not survive in places that could not find food or water. If a dog escaped the two monkeys, it used to die after falling from a height.”

He also said that no baby monkey deaths have been reported in the village in recent months, but he confirmed that some people were also injured while fleeing the two monkeys. “Apes don’t usually attack humans, but people are afraid. Some people have been injured in recent days while fleeing these animals. However, no monkey bite incidents have been reported in this village,” Munde concluded.