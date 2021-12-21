Moro is only up for debate if Ciro abandons ‘offensive posture’ – Politics

The former Minister of Justice and current pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by Podemos, Sergio Moro, said he would not participate in debates with Ciro Gomes (PDT) without the opponent changing his “offensive and aggressive posture”. The declarations of the candidate for the channel MyNews, on Monday, caused controversy in social media; Ciro’s supporters used the interview to call the former judge ‘fearful’ and ‘arregão’.

“Ciro, first, needs to let go of this offensive and aggressive posture in order to dialogue,” said Moro. The statement was given after the former judge received an invitation to participate in the future of the channel’s Diálogos program. The idea was that he and Ciro Gomes would meet in this program to present their respective economic proposals if they are elected. However, the former minister resisted the idea: “If you are going to enter into a dialogue with someone who starts offending, as he has done, then it is not a debate. It doesn’t add up at all!”, he said.

In addition to justifying Ciro’s temperament, Moro stated that his project for the government is still being built. “We need to recover fiscal credibility, have a large program of tenders and concessions, we need to have the strength to eradicate poverty, we need to rescue our international image and this will have to be built on the discussion about the environment,” he said. “I don’t refrain from detailing and discussing although we’ll put it that it’s a program under discussion.”

This Tuesday, 21, Moro posted on his social network that he found the state deputy Arthur of Val (Patriota), known as Mama Falei, and stated that the two will be “together for Brazil and São Paulo next year.” The former judge also said that “Brazil will need its economic locomotive to get out of the quagmire we are in”. Arthur do Val is a pre-candidate for the government of São Paulo by Patriot.