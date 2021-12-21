Moro, on Lula and Alckmin: ‘dinner commemorating impunity’ – Politics

The former justice minister, Sergio Moro, used his social network to mock the to dinner that brought together the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and the former governor Geraldo Alckmin (no party), this Sunday, 19. Moro is a pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by Podemos.

In a tweet, the former judge said: “Is it my impression or did we attend a dinner commemorating the impunity of great corruption yesterday?”

Moro’s tweet generated repercussions among lawyers and criticism of the former judge.

Bolsonaro

The special advisor to the presidency Mosart Aragon posted a video on Twitter in which the president Jair Bolsonaro, on vacation in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, appears dancing on a boat with at least four young people. “President worried about Lula/Alckmin’s “Dinner of Democracy”, says the Mosart caption, in an attempt to make ironic about the meeting that took place between Lula and Alckmin.

With jet ski guards around him, Bolsonaro dances a parody of the song “Baile de Favela” made in his honor. The version offends women on the left and quotes, in a mocking tone, the former federal deputy Jean Wyllys (PT).

To dinner

The meeting criticized by Moro and Bolsonaro was organized by prerogatives, group of “anti-lavajatistas” lawyers, and baptized as “Dinner for Democracy”. The event gathered around 500 guests in São Paulo, including governors and other leaders.

The dinner marked the first meeting between traditional adversaries in national politics. Since the repercussion of the first possibilities of a Lula-Alckin ticket to dispute the 2022 elections, the two politicians had not yet publicly met since the beginning of negotiations for an eventual alliance.

Last Wednesday, the 15th, the former governor left the PSDB, the party he helped create and which he has been affiliated with for the past 33 years. Now, Alckimin is in talks with the PSB, PSD and Solidarity to be a candidate for vice president of Lula or to try for the government of São Paulo once again.