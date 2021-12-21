‘My Life’ · TV News

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will dress up as a nun to visit Samuel (Michel Gomes) in jail in In Times of the Emperor. The girl will reveal her suspicions about Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) and will declare herself to the engineer in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo. “You are my life,” the doctor will tell him.

In the next chapters of the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, Samuel will be unjustly sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Colonel Ambrósio (Roberto Bomfim). With no hope that he will be able to reverse the situation, he will decide to break up with his bride and forbid her to visit him.

Devastated by her lover’s decision, Dolores’ sister (Daphne Bozaski) will begin investigating the villain on her own. The health professional will suspect that the deputy is linked to the murders of Nino (Raffaele Casuccio) and Horácio Aioli (an undisclosed actor).

Pilar will then decide to go after Samuel to tell her about the suspicion. Forbidden to visit it, Eudoro’s eldest daughter (José Dumont) will go there disguised as a nun. “Mother Zoe [Flávia Guedes]? I couldn’t believe it when they said you came”, the good guy will react when he sees her from behind.

“You didn’t give me any other choice,” Pilar will retort as she turns to him. “You said everything you wanted, now you have to listen to me”, will add the doctor, who will declare: “Our relationship is much stronger than that”.

“Relationship? I’m doomed. I don’t want you to live your life like that”, retorts Dom Pedro 2º’s friend (Selton Mello). “You are my life, Samuel. My love, my friend,” Pilar will say.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

