Natal da Vila de Carlinhos Maia has a makeout by Bil and Marina and a Safadão show until dawn

Natal da Vila, by Carlinhos Maia, was the event on Sunday (19) in Penedo (AL), which stirred many famous and influential people from various regions of the country, including Deolane Bezerra, Matheus Mazzafera, Valesca Popozuda, Sarah Andrade, Lucas Viana, Nego do Borel, Gabi Martins, David Brazil, Yudi Tamashiro, Thaynara Og, Gui Napolitano and Inês Brasil.

The making out moment of the night was between Bil Araújo and Marina Ferrari, who kissed a lot and enjoyed the party. Ex-BBB Emilly Araújo was also spotted by Flay kissing the influencer Pedro Avelar.

Rico Melquiades, winner of A Fazenda 2021, took the stage to thank all the support received during the confinement and to shout his catchphrase “Calada wins”. Gil do Vigor, from BBB21, was also at the venue and posed with the champion of the reality show on Record.

Ludmilla does preschool in the dressing room, Wesley Safadão animates Natal da Vila until dawn

Ludmilla opened the first show of the night, but before that she held a pre-night show in her dressing room, which was beyond lively, with lots of drinks, choreographies and an exchange of kisses with her girlfriend Bruna Gonçalves. She sang her main hits on stage and called a crowd to dance along with her.

Wesley Safadão performed a show that lasted until dawn and ended with traditional songs from the June party that stirred up the guests present and entered the mood with typical dances.

The theme of Christmas in the Village this year was Alice in Wonderland, many guests came with looks inspired by characters, such as Gabi Martins who dressed up as the Queen of Hearts.