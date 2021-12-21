Near Navarro, Palmeiras is wary of other targets for attack

Palmeiras is close to announcing the arrival of Rafael Navarro, ex-Botafogo. The player arrived in São Paulo this Tuesday morning (21) for exams and said he was ‘very happy with this great challenge’. In addition to Navarro, the board works with other names for the sector and at this moment is adopting caution to continue with the reinforcements.

Wesley Moraes, who belongs to Aston Villa-ING and is on loan at Clube Brugge-BEL, was a name suggested when Palmeiras was negotiating the hiring of goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba. The physical issue, however, is seen as a point of attention by the club, as Wesley suffered a series of ligament injuries in his right knee last year. Alviverde aims to bring an athlete ready to act, without restrictions, due to the Club World Cup, the first challenge of next year, at the beginning of February.

Wesley is interested in returning to Brazil on loan. He is expected to sign a termination with Brugge in the coming days and a path back to Brazilian football is viable. The athlete was a father last Friday (17) and the family issue weighs in favor of returning. In addition to Palmeiras, São Paulo and Internacional expressed interest in having him, but the fact that Verdão is the current two-time champion of America and is constantly fighting for achievements makes a difference if the club effectively enters the dispute.

Yuri Alberto, on the other hand, is seen as a reinforcement that arrives to play and help Alviverde at the World Cup. The main obstacle is the financial issue, as it is an expensive player with proposals from abroad. Even involving athletes in the negotiation, the arrival at this moment is seen as practically unfeasible.

So far, Palmeiras has confirmed the arrivals of Eduard Atuesta and Marcelo Lomba. Rafael Navarro will be next and the three enter to make up the positions that were lost: Felipe Melo, Jailson and Willian, respectively.

