Negotiations for Botafogo to renew Nilton Santos’ concession had fundamental participation from Montenegro and former secretary

Negotiations for the Botafogo extending the concession of the Nilton Santos Stadium with the Rio de Janeiro City Hall for another 20 years began at a dinner at the home of Carlos Augusto Montenegro, former president of the club. The “Backstage of Botafogo” page told some details of the negotiations.

In addition to Montenegro, another very important figure in the negotiations was the lawyer, former state deputy and former Secretary of Government of the municipality. João Pedro Figueira, also from Botafogo. Mayor Eduardo Paes also contributed to a positive outcome.

Next Wednesday, the signing of the concession extension of Nilton Santos until 2051 will be enshrined in an event at the stadium itself, with the presence of public authorities and club officials. The current contract would run until 2031, a term considered short by the board to try to attract partners in space management.