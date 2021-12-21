Nelio finds Dolores in a deplorable state in In Times of the Emperor; know which· TV news

The cold will run down Nélio’s (João Pedro Zappa) spine when he finds Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) unconscious inside a chicken coop in Nos Tempos do Imperador. He will be frightened by the possibility that Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) has been attacked by Tonico (Alexandre Nero) — and in the end, it will all be nothing more than a prank played by fate in the six o’clock soap opera.

The weight of the horn will prove too great for the deputy to support in the Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão paper. He will even assume the title of “king of the horns”, but he will not fail to publish a photo of Batista’s wife and son (Ernani Moraes) in the newspaper O Berro, promising money in exchange for information about the fugitives.

João Pedro Zappa’s character will almost fall behind when he sees himself on the front page of the news, but he will manage to collect all the copies sent to Campos dos Goytacazes, in the interior of Rio de Janeiro.

“Tonico published our portrait in the newspaper, offering a reward. He is hunting us! We have to leave as soon as possible”, argues Nélio in the scenes that will be shown from this Wednesday (22).

“If nobody has seen it here in the village, then this is where we are protected. You hardly ever go for sale, I never leave the farm. Let’s stay quiet here. Until this newspaper is forgotten”, Dolores proposes.

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) in the six o’clock soap opera

Dolores discovers she is pregnant

Hidden and unable to stick her nose out of the rural property, Dolores will take the opportunity to let off steam by throwing corn to the chickens:

They were sad, weren’t they? Here your happiness falling from the sky. Happiness sometimes falls from the sky, yes. Like the story of the girl who grew up very sad, thinking she would never be happy. Until one day he met a friend, who became his great love, and they lived happily forward.

Nélio will find it strange when he gets home after cutting some pieces of firewood and finding Daphne Bozaski’s character missing. He will find her lying on the floor of the chicken coop and will suspect the worst. “My God, speak to me,” he will implore, in front of his companion in a deplorable state.

The lawyer will give thanks to God as soon as Dolores opens her eyes and will call a healer to bless her. “Did the woman say that? I’m not dreaming, am I?” he will question.

“She said, yes! Or else I’m dreaming the same dream as you! I’m going to be a mother, Nélio. And you’re going to be a father!”, will celebrate the daughter of Eudoro (José Dumont).

The Emperor's Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017).

