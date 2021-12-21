Netflix TV: cell phone amplifier with retro design certified in Brazil

Netflix is ​​increasingly betting on interactive elements for its subscribers — such as the Tudum website. But today, a different device was certified by Anatel: Netflix TV, which is a portable cell-phone amplifier with multiple functions, and which should be launched in Brazil soon.

The certification mentions the PI5112Y model, described as “Netflix TV Mobile Port Amplifier”, which will be sold in partnership with Imaginarium, as indicated by the instruction manual. The device is manufactured by Shenzhen Huazeng Technology. The images show that the device has two decorative front buttons to mimic the design of a retro TV. The real buttons are located in the upper area, where there is one for changing the operating mode, another for play/pause and still two for fast forward and backward songs. On the rear there are connections for USB charging, P2 connector and even an on/off switch.

Netflix TV also has an antenna, as it can be used as an FM radio player. The connection with the cell phone is made via Bluetooth 5.0 and the device can be placed in a dedicated compartment that allows viewing the smartphone screen in front of the device as if it were a TV.

The documentation also says that Netflix TV can be connected to a microSD card with a 1,200 mAh battery that can play music for up to 5 hours with a power of 3.2 watts. Netflix TV is not officially sold in Brazil yet, but it should be sold in two color combinations: black and red and vanilla with black. We hope it will be released in the country in the coming months.

