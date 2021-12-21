New footage from the film shows more of Bruce Wayne

Director also talked about Bruce being inspired by Kurt Cobain

Two new photos from the batman were released by Empire magazine, along with an interview with the film’s director, Matt Reeves, in which he talks a little more about the inspirations for the film, quoting Nirvana and saying that this is his version of dark Knight has ties to Kurt Cobain.

In an interview with Empire, Reeves explained what motivated him to turn on his version of Bruce Wayne with Kurt Cobain and how this brings a side of the character that we haven’t seen in theaters yet:

“When I write, I listen to music. And when I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana’s ‘Something In the Way’ explained the director. “This is something that came to me, instead of making Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version that went through a major tragedy and became a recluse. So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s ‘Last Days’ and the idea of ​​this fictional version of Kurt Cobain in this decaying mansion.”



The official synopsis of the film says:

“Two years of chasing the streets like Batman (Robert Pattinson), causing fear in the hearts of criminals, took Bruce Wayne into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies – Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis) and James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) – among the city’s corrupt network of officials and key figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of revenge among his fellow citizens. When an assassin strikes Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters characters like Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and Edward Nashton/Riddler (Paul Dano). As evidence begins to point closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham.”

Directed by Matt Reeves the film will present a new version of the Dark Knight, played here by Robert Pattinson. In the cast, they are also Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell.

the batman is scheduled to hit theaters on the day March 3, 2022.

