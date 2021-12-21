New Harry Potter Featured Documentary Trailer Unveiled

HBO Max revealed this Monday (20) a new trailer for the documentary Back to Hogwarts, which should arrive on the streaming platform on January 1, 2022.

Sharing old memories. And creating new ones. Come celebrate the magic with the 20th Anniversary Celebration #Harry Potter: #Back to Hotwarts. Debuts on New Years, only on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/G7SsN2vfTL — HBO Max Brasil (@HBOMaxBR) December 20, 2021

The film arrives to celebrate 10 years since the release of the last film in the saga, Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2, of 2011, and the 20 years of the first film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, 2001. Almost all of the main cast members will be on hand to reminisce about the shooting period of the eight wizarding world films, including Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, Rupert Grint, Ron Weasley, and Emma Watson, Hermione Granger .

The trailer has already secured guest appearances by Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Helena Boham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort) and Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), and has also shown some of the scenarios. acquaintances from the films will be used, such as Platform 9 3/4, where students took the Hogwarts Express towards the wizarding school.

The story of the boy wizard who survived the most powerful dark sorcerer has become one of the most profitable movie franchises and has sold nearly 400 million books worldwide.

Saga fans reacted to the trailer on social media, feeling nostalgic.

“It seems like time hasn’t passed… and a lot of time has passed.” Emma Watson ♡#Back to Hotwarts pic.twitter.com/ozXh63rome — Camila 🌌 (@mila10tfogaca) December 20, 2021